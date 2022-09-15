Hicuity Health to Host Forefront 2022: Provider-to-Provider Telemedicine Virtual Summit

Virtual Event to Highlight the Impact of Provider-to-Provider Telemedicine on Patient Care

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced Forefront 2022, a virtual summit dedicated to exploring provider-to-provider telemedicine. The event, scheduled for October 12 at noon EDT, will bring together industry thought leaders, experts from across the healthcare spectrum and frontline telemedicine clinicians in a variety of panel discussions focused on current solutions and future opportunities in provider-to provider (P2P) telemedicine, with a primary goal of informing and engaging the innovators and healthcare leaders charged with implementing forward-looking improvements to patient care.

Provider-to-Provider Telemedicine encompasses a broad range of services and specialties focused on clinicians assisting clinicians. Forefront 2022 will highlight provider-to-provider telemedicine and explore a wide range of successful programs, drawing upon the insights of a broad range of hands-on experts. Speakers and panelists will identify impactful provider-to-provider telemedicine models and use cases and speak to the keys to sustained program success.

Attendees will hear from leaders of a range of hospitals and health systems and notable experts within the telemedicine industry, including representatives from UAB eMedicine, AdventHealth, Memorial Hermann, Covenant Health, Caregility, and Vitalchat. Panelists will draw from direct experience in a range of telemedicine services, including tele-critical care, remote telemetry, remote patient monitoring, tele-acute care, virtual nursing, and virtual sitter.

"Hicuity Health developed Forefront 2022 as a platform for leadership and innovators from hospitals, health care systems, and other care delivery organizations to explore the benefits of and opportunities for provider-to-provider telemedicine," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "The experts we've gathered from across the healthcare spectrum will certainly inspire with a practice-based vision of a telemedicine future that helps a range of facilities improve patient care, enhance clinical staff support, and address staffing shortages."

Join industry leaders, experts and frontline practitioners in exploring what provider-to-provider telemedicine looks like now and how it will continue to evolve. Register today to save your virtual seat.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual nursing, virtual sitter, hospital at home, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 130 hospital partners located in 31 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

