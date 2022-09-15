A Market Leader Expands With Innovative CBD Gummy Line

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLeaf Naturals, one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies, has launched a new CBD gummies line. Desperate for a good night's rest, more consumers are turning to CBD and CBN gummies for their sleep issues, especially as natural wellness trends have increased since the pandemic. Various cannabinoid products are available from the well-known industry developer and manufacturer of organic cannabinoid products in the form of oils (for humans and animals) and herbal capsules. To meet the growing consumer demand, cannabis companies Hempshire Group (TSXV:HMPG) (OTCPK:HMPSF), HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), Tilray Brands Inc (TSX:TLRY) (NASDAQ:TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) are also expanding their CBD products line.

The Hempshire Group (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) is the largest North American manufacturer of hemp cigarettes, with expertise in "seed-to-sale."

The Hempshire Group (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) just reported that it has finalized a binding purchase deal with European exclusive master distributor Montagnaria Group AG for MOUNTAIN® Smokes destined for Europe and the European Union (EU) for US$1.25 million.

The purchase agreement is the next step after Hempshire (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) announced in a press release on September 7, 2022 that it had just been given approval to market MOUNTAIN® Smokes in Belgium. Due to member state reciprocity, Hempshire (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) now has access to the whole EU.

In accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement, Montagnaria will pay a minimum of US$1.25 million over the period of one year, commencing in September 2022 and ending in August 2023, for MOUNTAIN® Smokes. All purchase orders issued in accordance with the Purchase Agreement must be paid 50% at the time of issue, with the outstanding sums payable before Hempshire (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) dispatches the order.

The purchase agreement was executed to enable MOUNTAIN® Smokes to be distributed in a standardised and efficient manner throughout Europe and the EU. Montagnaria and Hempshire (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) are carefully working together to ensure that the MOUNTAIN® Smokes product conforms with each member country's specific "local" legislation, including any appropriate warning labels and packaging in the local language.

By placing its initial test orders in 2021, Montagnaria was able to place MOUNTAIN® Smokes in over 400 retail locations and smoke shops throughout Switzerland. Montagnaria also had a big impact on Hempshire's (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) ability to obtain Belgian government authorisation for the sale of MOUNTAIN® Smokes, which opened the door to the entire EU. Montagnaria will establish European warehouse and fulfilment facilities in order to support retailer accounts, convenience stores, and smoke shops throughout Europe. In order to create a sales and distribution plan for all of Europe, Montagnaria will work closely with Hempshire (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF).

"Penetrating the US$261 billion tobacco products market in Europe is one of our top priorities." said Hempshire President and CEO Martin Marion. "Montagnaria's binding financial commitment to MOUNTAIN® Smokes highlights their excitement and belief in the product, and their expectations of a successful European roll-out strategy. We intend on dedicating significant resources alongside Montagnaria to help facilitate brand awareness, consumer demand, and sales in each European country where we introduce MOUNTAIN® Smokes."

The second quarter of 2022 was revolutionary for the company. During the quarter, Hempshire Group (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF) and Hoist Capital Corp. merged. The business created by Hoist and Hempshire U.S. union is well-positioned to dominate the market for tobacco- and nicotine-free smoking alternatives. It continues the operations that Hempshire U.S. had previously handled.

For more information about The Hempshire Group (TSXV:HMPG) (OTC:HMPSF), click here .

Cannabis Companies Launch New CBD Products

On August 30, HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced that the company has partnered exclusively with Mike Tyson's newly established cannabis company, TYSON 2.0, an entrepreneur and proponent of cannabis. According to the agreement, HEXO will manufacture all of TYSON 2.0's goods in Canada, including its flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes. In the fall of 2022, the lines made by HEXO will begin shipping across Canada. On July 12, HEXO completed its previously announced transaction with Tilray Brands, Inc. The transactions with Tilray Brands solidify the strategic partnership between HEXO and Tilray Brands and provide HEXO with a recapitalized balance sheet and the financial flexibility to accelerate its transformation into a cash flow-positive business over the next four quarters.

On August 15, Martha Stewart CBD's line of CBD gummies unveiled a new flavour - Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies. These new gummies capture the season's spirit and are the ideal accompaniment to consumers' preferred fall activities. These limited-edition candies are part of Martha Stewart's growing range of CBD candies, which already includes some of the brand's best-selling products and flavours, such as the Tropical Medley CBD Wellness GummiesTM and the Harvest Medley CBD Wellness GummiesTM. The new flavour reflects Martha's dedication to providing customers with the flavours and products they love and her ongoing collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a market leader in diverse cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer goods companies.

Tilray Brands Inc (TSX:TLRY) (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced the release of new medical cannabis products under the Tilray and Aphria brands and the debut of CannaPoints, a new program created to support patients on their medical cannabis journey. Tilray Medical, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios are just a few of the medical cannabis brands that Tilray Medical sells in Canada. Tilray Medical's most recent line of premium medical cannabis products from distinctive brands contains a wide selection of THC and CBD products since it recognizes that every patient has different needs. On August 3, Tilray reported that Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the leading distributor of wine and spirits, has entered a distribution deal with Fresh Hemp Foods, Ltd., a subsidiary of the company's Tilray Wellness division. Through the distribution deal, Tilray Wellness will have direct access to Southern Glazer's extensive consumer distribution network, including independent and large-chain grocery shops and local pubs and restaurants.

On August 25, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) acquired a majority stake in Bevo Agtech Inc., the only parent of Bevo Farms Ltd., one of North America's top suppliers of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants. With the Bevo Transaction's completion, Bevo and the Company agreed to sell one of Aurora's wholly-owned subsidiaries to buy the Aurora Sky plant in Edmonton, Alberta. The transaction gives Aurora access to a successful, cash flow-positive, and expanding business. It may have the potential to provide long-term value to Aurora's current cannabis business by utilizing Bevo's unmatched plant propagation know-how. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurora will purchase 50.1% of the outstanding common shares of Bevo, gain a majority on the board of directors, and consolidate Bevo's finances. Bevo's seasoned management team will continue to have a sizable stake in the company and remain in place as it implements a comprehensive expansion strategy that includes using the Aurora Sky facility for vegetable and orchid culture.

To provide CBD hemp smokes that deliver all the joyful rituals of smoking without the addictive and harmful consequences of tobacco and nicotine, Hempshire Group is committed to finding the best CBD-rich organic hemp and additional organic components, such as mullein and white sage.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Hempshire Group.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnews.com

+1(561)325-8757

View original content:

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com