Quest Diagnostics Teams Up With Lee Health to Deliver High-Value, Innovative Laboratory Services

SECAUCUS, N.J. and FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Lee Health, Southwest Florida's primary community-owned health system, are teaming up to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors.

"We are excited to team up with Lee Health, a leading healthcare provider in Southwest Florida," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics. "As people return to care and hospitals contend with post-COVID challenges, hospital systems like Lee Health are turning to Quest for help on executing their lab strategy, taking advantage of our expertise, innovation and scale so they can focus on what they do best, providing quality care to their patients."

Under the agreement Quest will provide supply chain expertise in laboratory equipment, supplies and procurement processes for five hospitals owned by Lee Health and selected outpatient centers. Quest will also continue to perform reference testing for Lee Health.

"We are pleased to partner with Quest Diagnostics to help us streamline our lab operations," said Dr. Lawrence Antonucci, M.D., MBA, president and chief executive officer of Lee Health. "The ability to leverage Quest's purchasing power for equipment and supplies and their expertise in supply chain logistics allows us to continue to provide high-quality care to our patients."

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Staffed by caring people, inspiring health, services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

