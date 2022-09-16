All In One, New Hunting Horizons -- InfiRay Thermal+ is released

HEFEI, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiRay Outdoor released the Thermal+ on August and will launch the Themal+'s products from early October .

At present, the only way to expand the night vision function for day scopes is to add a thermal imager in front of the daytime unit lens, that is, clip-on products. In this case, users will need to go hunting with at least a daytime optic and a thermal imager.

Thermal+ is another revolutionary innovation by InfiRay based on practical needs. It's based on the traditional optical path design, adding both a direct view channel and thermal imaging channel, making the original two beams of light share one optical channel to achieve seamless switching. Users can see the real view while seeing highlights by thermal imaging from daytime observation to night observation. In addition, Thermal+s image modes include thermal mode, AR highlight, and outline mode to satisfy various complex hunting observations.

If this Thermal+ become a reality, users don't need to change to a thermal imaginer when they hunt some targets which have similar color with surroundings. InfiRay Outdoor describes it in their press"When the target is hidden by the background environment, the see-through optics channel shows the normal view, while the thermal imaging channel highlights the target, helping users to discover the prey camouflaged in the background."

Get more information about Thermal+, please check the introduction video on their official channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/InfiRayOutdoor

About InfiRay Outdoor:

InfiRay Outdoor is focused on the development of outdoor optoelectronic equipment, including thermal riflescope, handheld thermal monocular/binoculars, night vision riflescope, and other outdoor optical devices. Its sensor technology leads the industry. While the others were still staying at 17μm, InfiRay Outdoor has led the market with 12μm.

InfiRay Outdoor deeply understand the demands of customers for natural observation, hunting, etc. our products are designed to be ultra-clear, ultra-precision, ultra-reliable, powerful, and ergonomic to ensure a better experience for our users.

Based on excellent quality, reliability and experience, its products have been exported to more than 89 countries around the world.

InfiRay Outdoor, your trustworthy outdoor optoelectronic expert, helps you explore and discover new horizons!

The official website: https://www.infirayoutdoor.com

