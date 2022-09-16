InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Beverage Cup Lid (BEC-169)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to find the opening on a beverage cup lid at night or during the early morning hours," said an inventor, from Fairhaven, Mass., "so I invented the FLUORESCENT COFFEE CUP/ LID. My design would eliminate the hassle of turning the cup in order to find the lid opening."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a beverage cup lid. In doing so, it offers an easier way to determine the position of the lid's opening at night or in dimly lit areas. As a result, it could help to prevent spills. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, food and beverage establishments, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp