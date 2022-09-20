HOVER Expands Capabilities to Provide Measurements and Floor Plans of Property Interiors

With today's announcement, HOVER becomes the only solution that provides both exterior and interior property measurements for insurance claims with just an app on your phone, streamlining the resolution process for any property claim, on-site or virtual

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER, the technology company that transforms smartphone photos and blueprint designs of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, today announced that they are expanding their solution to provide accurate interior property measurements. For insurance professionals, HOVER is now a complete exterior and interior solution to quickly generate to-the-inch measurements with just the phone in their pocket.

visit https://hover.to/ (PRNewsfoto/HOVER) (PRNewswire)

"Expanding into interiors has been a goal of ours since day one, and we're very excited to make it a reality," said A.J. Altman, Founder and CEO of HOVER. "With a complete solution to document claim details, our insurance customers will feel confident that they're leading their business into a more efficient claims process and providing the modern, efficient resolution that homeowners expect."

HOVER helps insurance carriers reduce property claim cycle times and improve policyholder satisfaction at the same time. The company leverages up-to-date photos to produce complete structural measurements that feed directly into the carrier's Verisk or Claims Connect solutions for fast and accurate estimates. Additionally, HOVER enables carriers to allow policyholders to capture the photos themselves, enabling complete virtual adjustments and increasing trust in the process.

The company's new interiors solution allows insurance carriers to handle interior claims more efficiently by producing detailed interior measurements including floors, walls, doors, windows and openings in beautiful floor plans as well as detailed table views. HOVER has brought the best of its excellent exteriors solution to interiors, enabling faster claims resolution and increased customer satisfaction in the claims process with just an app on their phone.

HOVER has gained strong adoption in the insurance industry. The company works with 8 of the top 10 insurance carriers and in fall 2020, it announced a $60 million Series D financing round filled out by venture arms of leading insurance companies in the U.S. In fall 2020, the company announced a $60 million Series D financing round filled out by venture arms of leading insurance companies in the U.S.

HOVER will officially debut its new interiors solution at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas. To learn more about HOVER and download the app, please visit https://hover.to/. `

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to.

PR Contact:

Kira Wolfe

HOVER@thekeypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOVER