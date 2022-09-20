SHVO ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF FIRST PETER MARINO DESIGNED OFFICES, ONE SOUNDSCAPE PARK, IN MIAMI BEACH

Prime corner assemblage on 1665-1667 Washington Avenue, located across Soundscape Park, to redefine standard for high-design offices in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHVO, the culture-defining real estate development and investment firm, is pleased to reveal plans for a new ultra-luxury office property, One Soundscape Park, at 1665-1667 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

Designed by frequent SHVO collaborator, renowned architect Peter Marino, the contemporary high-design and high-performance property One Soundscape Park is slated to elevate Miami Beach office standards with 52,500 square feet of Class A commercial space featuring panoramic exposures of Soundscape Park, South Beach, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Today's announcement reinforces SHVO's commitment to bringing world class design and architecture to Miami Beach following the recent announcement of the development of "The Alton" at 1656-1680 Alton Road, designed by internationally acclaimed Foster + Partners, and the redevelopment of the famed Raleigh Hotel and Residences, to be operated by Rosewood Hotel & Resorts, also being designed by Peter Marino. Kobi Karp Architects will reinforce both visions with local expertise.

Engaging Miami Beach's historic pedigree, the striking façade is a composition of white vertical fins that vary in density and pitch lining floor-to-ceiling glazing. A deliberate contemporary nod to Art Deco rhythmic verticals, the pleated fins also provide a sophisticated environmentally responsive solar shading device that maximizes internal daylight. The design emphasizes a rigorous commitment to quality, sustainability, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and elegant contemporary design.

Embracing a front row Soundscape Park exposure, the building features a refined, hospitality-driven lobby and five floors of vibrant office space with private loggia terraces for informal gathering. Additionally, the design showcases signature unobstructed corner exposures, an amenitized roof terrace, on-site valet parking, a tailored service program, and a dignified, private porte-cochere arrival with vertical gardens.

Integral to the design, Peter Marino has created an interior tailored to optimize a tenant's working culture and operational needs with meticulous, specialty artisanal architectural finishes, building services, and lighting components. Commissioned art and furniture play a central role in the project with Peter Marino curated pieces defining the porte-cochere and lobby.

"The vertical fins are designed to reflect an abstract version of classic 1930's shutters," according to Peter Marino. "This perfectly represents the iconic feeling of sunny Miami Beach while significantly raising the bar for office space in South Beach."

"In line with our commitment to bringing ultra-luxury Class A office to Miami Beach, we are delighted to be partnering with Peter Marino on his first office project in the city, building upon SHVO's considerable experience of delivering some of the most unique office developments in the country," said Michael Shvo, Chairman & CEO of SHVO.

SHVO is committed to high-performance and high-design commercial properties as demonstrated by additional portfolio assets Transamerica Pyramid Center in San Francisco, 711 Fifth Avenue and 530 Broadway in New York, and 333 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago.

About SHVO

SHVO is a real-estate development and investment firm built on the vision of founder and CEO, Michael Shvo, to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties.

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio valued at more than $8 billion with more than 4.5 million square feet across industry sectors, including commercial office and retail, hospitality, and luxury residential assets. The firm's selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world's leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue also known as, "The Big Red," in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York, hotel and residences at the Crown building.

With a proven track record of acquiring, developing, and managing super-prime assets, SHVO stands for iconic properties in cherished locations, distinctive design aesthetics, and unmatched quality. By emphasizing the unique experience and individual nature of each property, SHVO's record of increasing demand while achieving exceptional premiums has secured investments from the world's most selective institutional investors.

Renowned and trusted for its expertise, SHVO is fully integrated with highly diversified industry experience in every aspect of acquisitions, finance, development, design, sales, leasing, property management, hospitality, and sustainability.

About Peter Marino Architects

Peter Marino, AIA, is the principal of Peter Marino Architect, a 160-person, New York–based architecture practice founded in 1978.

Working globally across a broad range of project types and scales, Marino is widely credited for redefining modern luxury through equal emphasis on architecture and interior design. The practice is recognized for its award-winning residential, retail, cultural, and hospitality projects worldwide. Well known for integrating art within architectural designs, Peter Marino has commissioned more than 300 site-specific works of art.

PMA projects currently in design or recently completed include a Cheval Blanc hotel in the historic 'La Samaritaine' in Paris; the Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills Hotel; a flagship for Bulgari in Place Vendome, Paris; a flagship for Dior on Avenue Montaigne in Paris; new buildings for Chanel in Miami and Beverly Hills; a complex of buildings in Greece; a Louis Vuitton flagship in Ginza, Tokyo; an art foundation in Southampton, New York; condominiums in Miami; numerous private residences worldwide. Peter Marino purchased and restored the former Rogers Memorial Library at 11 Jobs Lane in Southampton, New York, and opened Peter Marino Art Foundation in the summer of 2021.

Peter Marino's distinguished honors include 22 citations from the AIA for architectural design excellence. He is Chairman of Venetian Heritage Foundation and on the board of directors for International Committee of L'Union Centrale des Arts Décoratifs. He holds an architecture degree from Cornell University and began his career at Skidmore Owings & Merrill, George Nelson and I.M. Pei/Cossutta & Ponte.

