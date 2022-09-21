Aïda Collette-Sène appointed President & CEO and Chairman of the Board of Generix Group

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Generix Group announces the appointment of Aïda Collette-Sène as President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. She succeeds Jean-Charles Deconninck. This handover takes place in the context of the change in the Group's shareholding structure and its delisting from the stock market as a result of the simplified takeover bid initiated by Montefiore Investment, Pléiade Investissement and Generix Group's management, through New Gen Holding. This appointment is effective since September 1st, 2022.

With this appointment and the change in its capital structure, Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, is reaffirming the ambition set out in its "Boost Together 2025" strategic plan: to confirm its position as a global player and French leading tech company by stepping up its investments in its Supply Chain Hub digital platform and its business and technological expertise.

"I would like to thank Jean-Charles Deconninck and the members of the Supervisory Board for their trust and support. During the four years I have spent as Chief Executive Officer of Generix Group, I have been able to fully measure the commitment that drives all of our Group's employees: to help companies keep the promise made to their customers. This commitment was given new impulse in November 2021 with the launch of our strategic plan "Boost Together 2025". In my new role, I will carry on working alongside the teams, mobilized all over the world, to drive the company's growth - both organically and through acquisitions - as set out in our strategic plan," comments Aïda Collette-Sène, Generix Group's Chairman and CEO.

Aïda Collette-Sène's mission is to accelerate Generix Group's internationalization and ensure the continuous deployment of the 3 strategic axes of Boost Together 2025:

Intensifying investments in the Supply Chain Hub digital platform to accelerate deployment on all Generix Group markets,

Operational excellence for the benefit of customer experience and satisfaction in a customer centric approach,

An enhanced service and consulting offer for the group's customers and an augmented go-to-market to increase its international coverage.

About Aïda Collette-Sène

Aïda Collette-Sène, a French-Canadian, began her professional career in Canada after obtaining an MBA in "Information and Organization Systems" from the University of Laval in Quebec. In 1996, following several experiences acquired in large North American consulting firms, she joined a CGI subsidiary, before being appointed CEO France in 2007. She took part in the merger with LOGICA and then held the position of Senior Vice President until 2018. In 2018, she joined Generix Group as Managing Director.

About Generix Group

Generix Group is an expert in the Collaborative Supply Chain with presence in 60 countries thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group's 800 employees provide daily assistance to clients such as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, and Ferrero in the digital transformation of their Supply Chains. Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies keep their promises to their customers. It connects companies to all their partners so together they can operate physical flows, digitize information flows, and collaboratively manage processes in real time. Generix Supply Chain Hub is intended for all actors in the supply chain: manufacturers, logistic service providers (3PL/4PL), and distributors.

