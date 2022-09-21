Del Monte Foods, Inc. Commits $5 Million to Nourish the Wellness of Youth and Communities Across the United States Over Next Ten Years

Del Monte Foods, Inc. Commits $5 Million to Nourish the Wellness of Youth and Communities Across the United States Over Next Ten Years

Company Announced Plans at Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2022 meeting to Team Up with Non-Profit Alliance for Healthier Generation to Help Millions of Students Improve Their Physical, Mental and Social-Emotional Health Through "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" Program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. is committing $5 million over the next ten years to nourish the physical, mental and social-emotional wellbeing of youth and communities across the U.S. This commitment is in support of the company's Growers of Good™ purpose to grow a healthier and more hopeful tomorrow by making nutritious foods more accessible to all.

Over the next ten years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. will invest $5 million to support Americans’ physical, mental and social-emotional health. (PRNewswire)

In addition to supporting a variety of organizations focused on the health and wellness of youth and communities, Del Monte Foods announced plans to team up with non-profit Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation) to reach 7.5 million students and their families through a signature "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" program. The partnership announced at Clinton Global Initiative's 2022 meeting in New York City earlier this week, seeks to improve health equity and redefine total health and wellness in the United States with direct-to-family and direct-to-school support to increase food and nutrition access.

By mobilizing K-12 schools as an important vector of change, especially in under-resourced communities, the program aims to help students and their families improve their physical, mental and social-emotional wellbeing through nutrition education, resources and content. Together, Del Monte Foods and Healthier Generation will work to ensure that 75% of students and families reached are from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) populations.

"Nutritious food makes us feel better – it fuels our bodies minds and social health – yet there's such a large gap today in who has access to good, healthy food," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO, Del Monte Foods. "At Del Monte Foods, we're excited to team up with Healthier Generation to bring family education and nutrition resources to schools as an evidence-based approach to improving the overall health of our young people."

Kathy Higgins, CEO of Healthier Generation, added "There is a growing need for more resources to support family nutrition amid the staggering effects of historic health inequities. Recognizing that schools are where many children can access such support, this vital collaboration with Del Monte Foods will equip schools and families with the tools needed to improve whole child health for current and future generations."

Together, through "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools," Del Monte Foods and Healthier Generation will positively impact the overall health of students and families through education and resources that improve and increase:

Food access and nutrition

Social-emotional learning skills

Connectedness and positive relationships between children and adults who support them, including parents/caregivers and school staff

Staff awareness and training to support students who have or are experiencing trauma and challenging situations

Learn more about Del Monte Foods' commitment to growing good for people, communities and the planet in its Sustainability Report.

About Alliance for Healthier Generation

Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people across the country. The Alliance for a Healthier Generation was founded in 2005 as a partnership between the Clinton Foundation and American Heart Association (AHA). To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Clinton Global Initiative

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. CGI works with partners to drive action through its unique model. Rather than directly implementing projects, CGI facilitates action by helping members connect, collaborate, and develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable plans that address global challenges. Through CGI, the community has made more than 3,700 Commitments to Action that have made a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries.

About Del Monte Foods For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com

Media Contact:

Courtney Mains

Edelman

Courtney.Mains@edelman.com

408-835-5323

Related Links

http://www.delmontefoods.com

(PRNewsfoto/Del Monte Foods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Monte Foods, Inc.