Hello Management taps Grammy Award-winning Jackie's Boy aka Carlos 'Los' Battey as artist development executive.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hello Group's management division has a new face at the helm as Carlos 'Los' Battey assumes the position of Director of Artist Development.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, and actor Jackie's Boy, has written Billboard™ chart-topping multi-platinum hit singles for artists across all genres, including Madonna, Justin Bieber, Sean Kingston, Jason Derulo, Dave Guetta, Chris Brown, Peter Andre, Ron Isley, Charlie Wilson, Flo Rida, Johnny Gill, New Edition, Avicii, and so many more. Under the pen name Carlos Battey (Los) he has written twelve #1 records and sold over 18 million albums in his career. He won a Grammy™ for his production of Madonna's "Revolver" ft Lil Wayne in the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards. In addition, he received an ASCAP Rhythm Soul Award and four Grammy nominations.

Battey will oversee a roster of artists and creators that includes Matt Steffanina (who boasts 32 million followers online), Rosie McClelland (as seen on Ellen), Gabrielle Roman, Kay, Astér Fekre (MTV Push Artist), A've, and several bands in development at the award-winning multimedia firm.

Carlos Battey, on the opportunity, says, "It is truly an honor to be a part of the Hello team. I look forward to bringing amazing music and outstanding artistry for the world to see to the talented musicians on our roster."

Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group, the parent company of Hello Management says, "Carlos is a highly skilled and world renowned music industry professional, whom we are excited to spear-head the development of our artists at Hello Management."

About Hello Management:

Hello Management is an established international talent management agency and the first division of The Hello Group. Hello Management represent and develop the careers of independent and major label signed artists, Grammy-Award winning and multi-platinum songwriters & producers, some of the worlds top-tier digital influencers, actors, comedians, sports stars and more. Clients are from all over the world including the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Holland, Belgium, Hungary, Russia, India, Korea and Japan.

About The Hello Group

The Hello Group ('THG') is an international entertainment company operating in Los Angeles, London, and Brussels. Divisions include talent management, label services, music publishing, live touring, film/tv production, digital marketing, tech and sports. With a proven track record in entertainment, between 2020 and 2021, THG has been involved in 36 Billboard #1 results and

40+ golden/platinum records, winning countless awards including an MTV EMA Award, ASCAP Award, U.K. Official Charts #1 Award and more. THG's music department is one of the leading U.S.-based companies operating in K-Pop, having produced for the biggest acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT 127 and more. THG also represents a roster of some of the world's most-followed influencers, and has a marketing reach of up to 600 million people.

The Hello Group Media Contact:

Nick Schlein, VP Business Development & Partnerships

