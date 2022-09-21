Vampires, Mummies and Madmen…Fathom Events' Fright Fest is Back Bringing Classic Horror Films to the Big Screen

Tickets are on sale NOW for these frightening favorites, haunting theaters this October

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Films that have been created to both horrify and haunt us have created some of the most iconic and seminal characters in American literature, entertainment, and pop culture.

And, thanks to Fathom Events' ongoing partnerships with American Zoetrope and Columbia Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and National Theater Live these scary selections will be returning to the big screen in theaters nationwide, just in time for Halloween.

Returning to theaters October 1, in partnership with Universal Pictures, is a double feature of 1932's The Mummy and 1935's The Bride of Frankenstein – both starring legendary horror icon Boris Karloff, who has been memorialized on U.S. postage stamps and no less than two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Bride of Frankenstein, featuring villainous Dr. Pretorius' immortal line "To a new world of gods and monsters," is widely considered the career masterpiece of acclaimed director James Whale; in 1998, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

Get ready to scream again when Fathom Events and Paramount present 25th Anniversary screenings of SCREAM 2 on October 9 and 10. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is the killer follow-up to the original SCREAM with the return of Ghostface in a horror sequel that earned $172.4 million at the box office and overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

On October 25, Fathom Events brings back National Theater Live's production of Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature and Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein. Captured live on stage in 2011, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by almost 1 million people in cinemas around the world.

Next up is Bram Stoker's Dracula, celebrating its 30th anniversary on October 23 and 27. This classic horror film, directed by Academy Award®-winner Francis Ford Coppola with a screenplay by James V. Hart opened at number one, setting a November record in 1992 of more than $30 million. The film would go on to win three Academy Awards® and grossed more than $215 million worldwide.

Emerging from the depths of the Amazon – and the Universal Pictures vault -- on October 29 is 1954's Creature from the Black Lagoon, accompanied by 1943's technicolor Universal extravaganza Phantom of the Opera, starring Claude Rains ("Invisible Man"). Many fans consider the Creature a forerunner to the shark in "Jaws" and countless other aquatic terrors; the story of the Phantom has endured to this day on stage and screen.

October 1: "The Mummy" (1932) and "The Bride of Frankenstein" (1935) double feature

October 9 and 10: "Scream 2" (1997) 25th Anniversary

October 23 and 27: "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992)

October 25: "National Theater Live: Frankenstein" (2011)

October 29: "Creature from the Black Lagoon " (1954) and "Phantom of the Opera" (1943) double feature

