Very Good Ventures Appoints Erik Manley COO As Part Of Leadership Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Good Ventures, the world's leading Flutter app development consultancy, today announced the appointment of Erik Manley as Chief Operating Officer in addition to three key leaders: Torrie Power to head People Operations, Joshua Musick to head Design, and Gregory Wallace to lead Marketing. The announcement follows a $3 million Series A funding from Celesta Capital.

Manley joins Very Good Ventures from Frog Design where he served as Vice President and Managing Director leading the New York office of the global design and strategy consultancy. Before that Manley led teams at General Electric and Thomson Reuters.

"Erik will help Very Good Ventures scale to accommodate growing enterprise interest in building customer experience apps with Flutter," said David DeRemer, CEO and founder of Very Good Ventures. "Together with Torrie, Josh and Greg, and our existing leadership and teammates, we are advancing our mission — helping companies improve the quality and scale of their software and application development."

"The founding team at Very Good Ventures has worked with Flutter longer than anyone and brings unique levels of expertise to major brands and tomorrow's top brands," said Manley. "Our talented organization helps unite teams around more effective development practices, using new technology and helps enterprises move to the next level. That kind of work is very exciting to me, and being part of this group and doing what we're doing is amazingly fulfilling."

Joining Manley are:

Gregory Wallace – As former Senior Director of Marketing for The Linux Foundation, Greg led marketing for the Node.js Foundation, Hyperledger, ODPi, and other transformative open-source communities.

Torrie Power – Joins Very Good Ventures from Lightmatter where she led people operations, and Firefly Health as well as Checkout.com before that.

Josh Musick – A veteran design leader and educator, recently at Raytheon Technologies' Digital Accelerator, Frog Design and SVA's MFA in Interaction Design program.

"Each of us is driven to make software possible that is efficient, scalable, and delivers a sustained impact," said DeRemer. "These four will anchor a team that is in turn propelling the advantages Flutter brings to businesses and organizations."

About Very Good Ventures

Very Good Ventures is the leading Flutter development consultancy working to empower software excellence for any platform. VGV works with the biggest companies to design, build, and scale successful apps using Flutter, the UI toolkit from Google that enables developers to build apps for any screen from a single codebase. VGV's global team includes a presence in the United States, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, and more.

