EFI Integrates Electrification, Engagement & Efficiency Programs to Utility Marketplace

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI, a leader in solutions and technologies that empower the utility customer launched their customer engagement platform of the future, The Marketplace Hub at the ESource Forum 2022. Pairing the power of EFI's energy efficiency product marketplace, instant savings with utility programs like Demand Response (DER), Rate Plan Enrollment, Electrification and behavioral integrations, utilities can now seamlessly integrate their additional solutions with their EFI utility marketplace.

Gone are the days of siloed marketing and engagement campaigns driving customers to disparate pages to learn about rebates and purchase products, another page to enroll in demand response (DER) and another to learn about solar, EV's or find a Heat Pump contractor. Combining the power of best-in-class partnerships and integrations, EFI's Marketplace Hub empowers the utility customer to engage, learn and act. All while increasing their savings and decreasing their carbon footprint when it is needed most.

"It is a very exciting and necessary time to be in the energy efficient and decarbonization space. Our passion and mission at EFI are to ensure everyone has access to the products and tools needed to save energy and reduce their carbon footprint. The Marketplace Hub creates an incredibly powerful tool for utilities to educate and empower their entire customer base," said Jonathan Coons, EFI's Director of Marketing. "We are incredibly proud to launch the Marketplace Hub which now opens up the seamless delivery of multiple programs, services and actionable tools for utilities and their customers on one easy to navigate platform."

About EFI

EFI, the industry leader in delivering Energy Efficiency & Electrification engagement technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a pioneering technology provider of Utility-Branded Marketplaces, Demand Response, Income Eligible and Electrification program integrations, as well as Instant Rebate programs for utility companies. EFI's New Marketplace-Hub is an all-in-one solution that helps utilities meet their customer's needs and their Savings & Decarbonization goals. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

Contact: Jonathan Coons, jcoons@efi.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Energy Federation Inc.