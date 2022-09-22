Florida Crystals® Becomes the First U.S.-Grown Sugar Brand to Earn Distinctive Regenerative Organic Certified™ (ROC)™ Status

Leading organic sugar brand validates stewardship in sustainable farming as its portfolio of organic raw cane sugars is now Regenerative Organic Certified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Crystals® – the only brand of organic sugars made from sugarcane grown in the U.S. – is pleased to announce that its three organic sugars are now Regenerative Organic Certified. The prestigious certification guarantees the company grows its organic sugarcane following the principles of regenerative agriculture to meet among the highest standards for soil health and carbon capture.

Florida Crystals' commitment to regenerative farming led the company to seek certification of its organic farms, which have proudly become the first Regenerative Organic Certified farmland in Florida as well as the first ROC sugarcane farm in the United States. The rigorous certification, which is growing in popularity among consumers, is a step up from the USDA organic certification. By setting high standards for agriculture around the world, ROC requires farms to go above and beyond in practices that maximize healthy soil, carbon sequestration, biodiversity and fairness for farmers and employees.

"Becoming Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) is a testament to our unwavering commitment to farming in harmony with nature," said Paula Summers, Vice President of Marketing. "We follow some of the most sustainable practices in the world, because we believe that farming in harmony with nature has the power to make our ecosystems and communities better. We couldn't be prouder to be the first domestic sugar brand to receive this distinction."

The company's philosophy is to manage its organic farms under the principles of regenerative agriculture – farming practices that mimic nature – to rebuild soil and achieve carbon neutrality. Florida Crystals' main pillars are:

Minimize soil disturbance and keep soil covered. By rotating sugarcane with rice, vegetables and cover crops, Florida Crystals ensures nutrients are replenished in the soil naturally.

Increasing biodiversity. Florida Crystals created habitat for more than 1,250 native barn owls, who help protect sugarcane grown without the use of synthetic pesticides.

Upcycling byproducts by maximizing every inch of sugarcane. The company uses sugarcane fiber to generate the clean energy that powers its mills and packaging facilities, while mill mud and other byproducts are composted to make organic fertilizer.

"Florida Crystals ensures their farming practices work in harmony with their region's precious natural environment and neighboring communities," says Regenerative Organic Alliance Executive Director, Elizabeth Whitlow. "We are thrilled to see that their Regenerative Organic Certified farming methods produce high-quality sugar while building soil, benefiting wildlife, and shaping a better water future for Florida."

About Regenerative Organic Certification™

Regenerative Organic Certified™ (ROC™) is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially. ROC farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. ROC is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. Learn more at https://regenorganic.org.

