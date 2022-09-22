Gypsum Association Translates Technical Documents into French and Spanish

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gypsum Association (GA) has translated two code referenced publications into French and Spanish. GA-216-2021 Application and Finishing of Gypsum Panel Products is referenced in the International Building Code as an appropriate standard for the application and installation of gypsum boards and panels. Another code referenced specification, GA-253-2021 Application of Gypsum Sheathing, is essential when installing the increasingly popular exterior glass mat gypsum substrate.

GA-216 Application and Finishing of Gypsum Panel Products is colloquially known as the "Drywall Hanger's Bible." This document provides detailed information on hanging interior gypsum panels of every type and under a wide variety of circumstances commonly encountered in the field. Where other GA publications provide greater detail or clarity on the issue, GA-216 directs readers to those publications, many of which are free to the public. Offered as a complimentary download, GA-253-2021 describes the minimum requirements for application of gypsum sheathing for use as a substrate as well as appropriate methods of handling and storage. Useful tables include one listing minimum fastener lengths and one devoted to shear values.

Growing the number of technical publications available in languages other than English is a goal of the Association, which represents gypsum panel manufacturers in the United States and Canada. "The Gypsum Association makes a concerted effort to offer these documents in French and Spanish to serve important constituencies across North America," said Executive Director Stephen Meima, APR, LEED Green Assoc. All GA publications are available through the Association's bookstore at www.gypsum.org.

The Gypsum Association is in its 92nd year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

