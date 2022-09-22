LongPath Technologies Featured at the Global Clean Energy Ministerial

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongPath Technologies, Inc. has been invited by U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm to be part of this week's Global Clean Energy Action Forum, which is part of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) meeting happening in Pittsburgh, PA.

"We are pleased to have been invited by the Secretary to play an active part in this first energy innovators forum. LongPath is eager to showcase the solutions our continuous methane measurement and monitoring technology is delivering to the energy industry, the federal government, states, and local communities," said Ian Dickinson, CEO of LongPath Technologies. "Our long-range system's continuous detection limits enable LongPath customers to identify methane emission sources as well as capture data at thresholds far below what other commercial continuous or intermittent monitoring systems can achieve. The LongPath system can identify emissions across the spectrum down to those in the 0.2 kg/hr range," said Dickinson.

"LongPath appreciates the select opportunity to be part of the Clean Energy forum and the CEM. These events bring together a community of the world's largest and leading countries, companies, and international experts to advance clean energy technology, share lessons learned and best practices, and encourage coordinated actions and investments that enable clean energy economies. LongPath supports the CEM's objectives and stands ready to assist in collaborative plans to measure, mitigate and eventually reduce methane emissions into our environment," said Dickinson.

"We are thrilled to take part in this event and to continue building collaborative efforts and partnerships aimed at deploying solutions for greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and monitoring in the private sector and at the public-private interface," said Caroline Alden, co-founder and VP of Product and Markets at LongPath, who is also attending the event. "Emissions monitoring and mitigation is just getting going, and we're excited to be a part of the exciting future that lies ahead."

LongPath will take part in the ARPA-e showcase and other Forum events.

About LongPath Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2017, LongPath Technologies leverages Nobel Prize-winning technology to engineer actionable laser systems that probe the adsorption "fingerprints" of methane, carbon dioxide, and other molecules across more than 50,000 wavelengths (colors) of light. After a decade of research and development, the company's foundational Frequency Comb Laser technology combines low system cost and field robustness with continuous long-distance emissions detection. LongPath Technologies is based in Boulder, Colorado. www.longpathtech.com

