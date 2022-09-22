Norfolk Southern honors 48 customers with Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award

Award recognizes the safe handling of hazardous materials

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that 48 of its customers have earned the 2021 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award for safely handling products regulated as hazardous materials. Individually, the 43 corporate chemical manufacturers and five plants safely transported or originated 100% of their shipments over Norfolk Southern's rail network without a single incident in 2021. The award comes as the railroad industry highlights Rail Safety Week September 19 – 25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Chemical Safety Award celebrates and promotes safe rail-shipping practices. For more than 25 years, Norfolk Southern has recognized chemical manufacturers and plants who safely handle products that are vital to U.S. consumers and businesses, but also are regulated as hazardous materials.

"The winners of the Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award differentiated themselves by transporting or originating 100% of their shipments over Norfolk Southern's network in 2021," said Norfolk Southern Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "Transporting hazardous materials requires strong working relationships between Norfolk Southern and our customers, which is why they are at the center of everything we do. Together, we are dedicated to safely transporting the materials that move our nation's economy."

Rail is one of the safest ways to transport hazardous material with more than 99% of carloads reaching their destinations without incident. Typically, these products move in tank cars owned or leased by customers, who are responsible for maintaining the cars and ensuring that they are properly secured for transit. Norfolk Southern transports them as a common carrier under federal law.

Norfolk Southern works closely with customers to enhance the environmental, health, safety, and security performance of chemical transport by rail. Participating in the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® Partner Program since 1996, Norfolk Southern observes strict standards to identify, reduce, and manage safety risks in chemical transport.

Norfolk Southern congratulates the following customers for earning the 2021 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Corporate Award:

Altivia Petrochemicals

The Andersons

Apex Oil

Cargill Inc

Celanese

CHS

Cleveland Cliffs Steel LLC

Corn LP

Covestro LLC

Crestwood Services LLC

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Elbow River Marketing Ltd

Equinor Marketing & Trading (U.S.) Inc

ERCO Worldwide

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Flint Hills Pine Bend

Green Plains

Hunt Southland Refining Company

Indorama Ventures

The International Group, Inc

Kemira Chemicals Inc Badger Ethanol BP Products North America Inc Bunge North America Lima Refining Co Louis Dreyfus Commodities LSB Industries Marquis Energy LLC NGL Energy Partners Norfalco Sales Glencore Canada Corp Occidental Chemical Olin Corp Reagent Chemical & Research Renewable Products Marketing Shintech Inc Suncor Energy Transmontaigne Terminals United Refining Company

Valero Energy Company Veolia Regeneration Services Westlake Chemical Corporation Williams

Norfolk Southern also congratulates the following customers for earning the 2021 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Plant Award:

Marathon Petroleum – Canton, OH

Nutrien – White Springs, FL

Delaware City Refining – Delaware City, DE

Toledo Refining Company – Toledo, OH

Poet Biorefining – North Manchester, IL

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation