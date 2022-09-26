Hankook Tire Offers Grand Slam Rebate with Fall Savings of up to $100

New promotion features savings on popular Hankook tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its latest consumer promotion, the Grand Slam Rebate. As MLB teams prepare to battle for glory, Hankook celebrates the final weeks of baseball season by offering consumers up to $100 in savings on popular passenger, SUV and light truck tires.

According to the Hankook Tire Gauge Index, one-third of all Americans (31%) plan to take a trip by car this year, and 1 in 5 (20%) have already taken advantage of consumer rebates to save money. As consumers hit the roads again for their daily commutes and school runs, they can now take advantage of Hankook's Grand Slam Rebate to save on a new set of tires, such as the rugged on- and off-road Dynapro XT or the new Ventus S1 AS to deliver year-round sports performance in all weather conditions.

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines between Sept. 26 and Nov. 6, 2022 will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate. All rebates should be submitted online at hankookrebates.com.

Qualifying tires offered through the 2022 Grand Slam Rebate include:

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description $100 / Dynapro XT (RC10) On- and off-road rugged terrain tire for Light Trucks and SUVs $90 / Dynapro AT2 Xtreme (RF12) Tough on- and off-road performance for all terrains $80 / Dynapro AT2 (RF11) A new standard for the all-terrain tire segment $80 / Dynapro HP2 (RA33) All-season highway performance for SUVs and Light Trucks $80 / Ventus S1 AS (H125) Year-round sports performance for all weather conditions $70 / Kinergy 4S2 (H750) Performance passenger and CUV all-weather tire

For more information about the Hankook Grand Slam Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

