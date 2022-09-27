DHL SUPPLY CHAIN EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCUS ROBOTICS, DEPLOYING HIGH-PRODUCTIVITY ROBOTICS AUTOMATION AT TWO NEW WAREHOUSE SITES

Locus Autonomous Mobile Robots Double Ecommerce Productivity for Global Outdoor Apparel Retail Brand Carhartt

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announces the expansion of their partnership with DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics leader within Deutsche Post DHL Group. The extended partnership includes the deployment Locus autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at DHL Supply Chain's Canal Winchester and Lockbourne, Ohio fulfillment centers to support high-volume order fulfillment for global clothing retailer customer, Carhartt.

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics) (PRNewswire)

"Locus's growing relationship with DHL Supply Chain further emphasizes the increasing demand for warehouse automation to support fast-growing retail brands such as Carhartt," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "Locus's flexibility, seamless scalability, and fast ROI has been a proven approach that enables DHL to consistently meet and exceed their customers' expectations, especially as we head into the peak season."

DHL Supply Chain's ongoing implementation of Locus's innovative AMR technology ensures that DHL fulfillment center operations are optimized to meet rapidly increasing volumes and seasonal peakswhile also helping to control operating and labor costs. LocusBots optimize worker productivity in the order fulfillment process by decreasing walking time and improving worker ergonomics and workplace quality.

"Implementing Locus has quickly proven to be an ideal choice to deliver high productivity, letting us fulfill orders at a record pace," said Tony Gariety, Vice President Distribution Operations, Carhartt. "Locus's ease of use and fast training has also helped us with recruiting and retaining employees and seasonal workers. So, all the way around, there are some real competitive advantages."

Since 2017, DHL Supply Chain North America and Locus Robotics have partnered to support piece picking order fulfillment in warehouses for a range of retail and healthcare brands. LocusBots navigate autonomously through the warehouse and collaborate closely and safely with associates to improve order picking productivity and throughput efficiency. They can be flexibly and seamlessly deployed as demand changes, supporting a diverse range of picking strategies and workflows. `

"As the supply chain and logistics industry has rapidly transformed, we have developed an accelerated digitization program, which aims to identify, nurture and deploy innovative technology solutions at scale," said Tim Dolcich, Director of Engineering, DHL Supply Chain. Locus has been a trusted partner in providing solutions that challenge how we do business and improve customer outcomes."

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi–bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece–handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet – and exceed – the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Locus Robotics