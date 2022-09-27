Emma reports H1 revenue growth of 33 per cent; fifth consecutive year of profitability

Half year turnover increased to $382 million compared to $288 million in H1 2021

Asia-Pacific and Americas contributed strongly towards growth

Annual revenue expected to top $800 million in 2022

Bucharest office to open in Q4 2022, the company's sixth globally, to support further growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma – The Sleep Company continued its impressive growth story in the first half of 2022, with a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 33 per cent. Emma increased its half-year revenues to $382 million in the first six months of 2022, compared to $288 million in H1 2021. The sleep brand forecasts annual turnover of at least $800 million by the end of 2022, which will be Emma's fifth consecutive financial year of profitability and growth.

"We couldn't be happier about our performance so far in 2022. Even in this challenging economic climate, we have continued to grow profitability and look set to exceed a record $800 million in revenue this year. From day one, we have been incredibly focused and motivated on having a profitable, viable business model and this is paying dividends now" said Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, Co-founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company.

Growth reported in all active regions

Emma's expansion into more than 30 markets in recent years paid off and contributed to the company's buoyant H1 performance. The world's leading D2C sleep brand enjoyed strong growth in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

European highlights

Six of Emma's European markets experienced a growth rate of higher than 40 percent in the first half of the year: France, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Sweden, and Poland. Austria was the star performer: its growth rate of 114 per cent means that Emma AT is now twice as large as it was in 2021 in terms of revenue.

"To support further growth, we will continue to expand. The next step is the opening of an office in Bucharest in Q4 2022 to attract the right talent, meet our headcount needs and enter new markets" said Manuel Mueller, Co-founder and CEO of Emma – The Sleep Company.

Asia-Pacific and Americas are Emma's fastest-growing regions

"Our expansion into the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region was an important milestone and it is now evident that these countries are contributing to the company's rapid growth. Markets like the Philippines, Taiwan, Colombia, and Canada are registering the highest growth rates in the company" added Mueller.

About Emma – The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 900+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

