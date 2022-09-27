EMMY WINNING PRODUCER JESSE COLLINS TAPPED TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCE AND SERVE AS SHOWRUNNER OF THE 2023 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS®

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Return to NBC Live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8PM ET/5PM PT

Nominations Will Be Unveiled on December 12, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association® (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp), and NBC today announced that Emmy®-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards®, returning live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment will also serve as an executive producer.

"We are thrilled to have Jesse produce the historic 80th Golden Globes. His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events, and we are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the 'Party of the Year' in Beverly Hills," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA.

"We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers and we look forward to partnering with them on this year's Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023," said Adam Stotsky, dick clark productions, President.

Collins served as executive producer and Harmon served as co-executive producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, for which they won the primetime Emmy award. Collins produced and Harmon co-produced the Oscars and he and Harmon have produced numerous other awards shows including the Grammys, American Music Awards, and BET Awards. Harmon is President, and Collins is the founder and CEO, of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a full-service television and film entertainment production company.

The HFPA recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time voters based outside the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black, and 10% Middle Eastern.

Proceeds from the broadcast provide funding for the HFPA's philanthropy and charitable giving programs. This year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations.

These donations support a diverse range of nonprofit organizations that help underserved communities and programs, as well as universities and colleges. In addition, the grants support film restoration projects both in the United States and overseas, as well as journalism programs that provide aid and assistance to journalists across the globe.

Listed below is the timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Monday, November 7, 2022 : Deadline for Motion Picture and Television Submissions

Monday, December 12, 2022 : Nominations Announced

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 : Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards are produced by dick clark productions. Jesse Collins will serve as Executive Producer and Showrunner of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Dionne Harmon will serve as Executive Producer.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. The Emmy® winning company has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the film side, the company also has a first look on JCE's film development projects which could include Viacom's film entities such as Paramount Players. JCE's award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its three divisions. From the scripted division: scripted series—Real Husbands of Hollywood, American Soul and miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story. From the unscripted division: unscripted series – Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic and Forward: The Future of Black Music, competition/game shows—Becoming A Popstar, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares and Nashville Squares, talk show – Face to Face with Becky G and children's series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Emmy® Award winner). From the specials division: award shows—The American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors, specials—The Super Bowl Halftime Show, CNN's Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin', Def Comedy Jam 25, Leslie Jones: Time Machine, The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular and Rip the Runway. Emmy® winner Jesse Collins, Founder and CEO, is the executive producer of all programming. He is also an executive producer for the Grammy Awards. He produced the 2021 Oscars.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter ( @GoldenGlobes ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes ), Instagram ( @GoldenGlobes ), and in Spanish on Twitter ( @globosdeoro ), and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/globosdeoropaginaoficial ).

ABOUT DCP

dick clark productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "So You Think You Can Dance," and the "Streamy Awards." dick clark productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. For more information, please visit www.dickclark.com .

ABOUT NBC

NBC's 2022-23 drama slate is highlighted by the trifecta of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."; the Thursday trio of mothership "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime"; and second-year hit "La Brea." The reimagined "Quantum Leap" starring Raymond Lee, launches this fall. The comedy lineup includes new series "Lopez vs. Lopez" and the updated "Night Court." Returning to NBC this season will be comedy favorites "Young Rock," "American Auto" and "Grand Crew." Unscripted series include four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition hit "The Voice," perennial #1 most-watched summer series "America's Got Talent," athletic showcase "American Ninja Warrior" and recent hit "Password." In late night, NBC regularly delivers #1 broadcast results with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," which recently earned its first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and the iconic franchise "Saturday Night Live."

