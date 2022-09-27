Pablo Alborán announces 2022 theater tour in the US and Puerto Rico

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Alborán, one of the most important and popular Spanish artists of recent years, celebrates his nomination for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in the category of Record of the Year with his most recent album CASTILLO DE ARENA.

Alboran also celebrates his tour that has been "sold out" in Europe. Now Alboran sets course to bring his music this fall to Latin America and the United States.

This sold-out "theater tour" in Miami and New York will also be in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico.

It is a special personal invitation from Pablo Alborán to enjoy and savor the best of his music, with exceptional conditions and with the greatest simplicity. A wonderful unique opportunity to discover a new dimension of his work with all five senses.

US Theater Tour 2022 @pabloalboran Under Production of @emporiogroup

Dates:

November 09 - LOS ANGELES

Orpheum Theater

November 13 - SAN FRANCISCO

The Warfield

November 19 - MIAMI - "Sold out"

JLKC

November 20 - NEW YORK – "sold out"

The Town

November 23 - PUERTO RICO

Coca-Cola Music Hall

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

LAX https://www.ticketmaster.com/pablo-alborantickets/artist/1948520

San Francisco https://www.axs.com/events/431427/pablo-alboran-gira-de-teatros-2022-tickets

Puerto Rico (Tickets by Ticketera)

Contact info: For Press & publicity please reach out to Marianne Mendieta- m4music@live.com

