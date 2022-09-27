Portage Point Expands Middle Market Investment Banking Practice and Builds on New York Presence with Addition of Steve Bremer

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique business advisory, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders during periods of growth, complexity, transition and underperformance announced today that Steve Bremer has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investment Banking.

Steve brings over 15 years of experience in investment banking, most recently serving as a Partner in the Centerview Restructuring and Debt Advisory group, where he spent eight years. Steve's work focuses on recapitalizations, financings, liability management, M&A and restructuring transactions across a wide variety of industries.

"Steve's addition to the team further solidifies that we are building something unique. Our ability to evaluate each engagement through the lens of investment banker, seasoned operator and trusted advisor is a key differentiator and enables our team to provide a more comprehensive set of strategic alternatives and perspectives for our clients," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "2022 continues to be a year of expansion and growth for Portage Point. We have expanded our services into investment banking and transaction advisory services, and we have increased our geographic footprint." "We are very excited to have someone of Steve's caliber join Portage Point to anchor our growing investment banking practice. Steve brings a wealth of blue-chip experience and knowledge unmatched in the middle market," said Jason Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Portage Point.

Prior to joining Centerview, Steve worked at Millstein & Co. and Miller Buckfire & Co. He received his M.S. and B.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Matt, Jason and the rest of the Portage Point team to continue building the investment banking platform. Our ability to provide a range of strategic advisory services together with traditional investment banking distinctively positions us to bring the best solution to our clients every time," Mr. Bremer said. "I look forward to growing the practice and bringing these services to the firm's middle market client base."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders during periods of growth, complexity, transition and underperformance. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from transaction advisory to performance improvement to corporate finance to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022, 2022 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting.

For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

