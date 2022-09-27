RAD Technology Medical Systems Welcomes Colby LaHue

Colby has Joined the Team at RAD as the Director of Sales

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) is pleased to announce the addition of Colby LaHue as Director of Sales. In this position, LaHue will develop and manage key relationships within the company's radiotherapy business as well as develop new markets including sterilization, emergent care and diagnostic imaging.

RAD Technology Medical Systems (PRNewsfoto/RAD Technology Medical Systems) (PRNewswire)

LaHue has extensive modular construction sales experience specializing in the healthcare industry. He has spent the last 15 years working for WillScot Corp., providing temporary and permanent modular facility solutions to a variety of healthcare clients.

"We are very fortunate to have Colby as part of the team," said Kenneth Wright, VP of Sales and Business Development. "His extensive experience and modular industry know-how make him an asset to our company."

LaHue joins as Director of Sales to expand on RAD's recent successes in providing modular facility solutions to facets of the healthcare industry beyond radiotherapy. "I'm excited and pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of RAD," said Colby LaHue. "I look forward to helping the company increase business and grow into new markets."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems