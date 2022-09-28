AcuCort reports positive results from the company's questionnaire study about allergy treatments

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcuCort AB (publ) (Spotlight Stock Market: ACUC) reports today positive results from the company's questionnaire study on how allergy patients value their treatment. The results from the study will be included in the documentation in AcuCort's upcoming pricing and reimbursement application to the Swedish Dental and Pharmaceutical Benefits Agency, TLV.

The questionnaire study includes a total of 426 patients who have answered questions about their allergy and how they value the available treatment options. From the beginning, just over 100 patients would have been included in the study, but the great interest in participating and the commitment among the allergy patients led to the study being expanded and finally 426 respondents were included.

The results from the now completed questionnaire study are an important component of AcuCort's pricing and reimbursement application for ISICORT® to the Swedish pricing and reimbursement agency, TLV. The other two components are partly a literature study and partly a panel of leading experts. Facts about health economics and the benefits ("the added value") that ISICORT® can contribute are important in the company's upcoming application.

The study results in brief

72 percent of the patients answered that they would prefer an oral film to tablet treatment at a severe allergic reaction.

24 percent of the patients answered that they had experienced difficulties swallowing their allergy medication when they had a severe allergic reaction.

68 percent of the patients answered that they at some point had to seek emergency medical care because they could not be treated with their allergy tablets at a severe allergic reaction; partly because they had not had the tablets with them, partly because they could not swallow the tablets.

41 percent of the patients answered that they had at some point feared for their lives at a severe allergic reaction.

AcuCort's oral film

In the development of ISICORT®/Zeqmelit, AcuCort has managed to combine the benefits of the well-proven substance dexamethasone and the patented user-friendly oral film for quick accessibility and relief in situations such as acute and severe allergic reactions.

The drug was recently approved in Denmark under the name Zeqmelit and has previously been approved in Sweden under the brand name ISICORT®. The overarching goal is for ISICORT® to be commercialized globally, i.e. in the EU, US and selected key markets.

"We are very happy about the positive results from our questionnaire study on allergy treatment. We hope for a positive response to our upcoming application to the Swedish Dental and Pharmaceutical Benefits Agency, TLV, regarding reimbursement for ISICORT®, as the drug offers a completely new and unique form of administration that facilitates treatment for the patient in the event of an acute and severe allergic reaction. A positive outcome may also contribute to a better negotiating position in our ongoing discussions with potential licensees and distributors," says Jonas Jönmark, CEO of AcuCort.

