AGS Takes its Portfolio to A New Level at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") announced today that it will showcase a new level of product diversity and innovation in all three of its business divisions: Electronic Gaming Machines ("EGM's"), Table Products, and Interactive at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") held Oct. 11 – 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In booth 1253, the Company will leverage the theme "Level Up," to emphasize a new era of its expanding product portfolio. Led by the debut of a next-generation cabinet, Spectra UR43™, alongside 37 new slot games displayed across multiple form factors and an industry-leading table games lineup, the showcase truly reflects the Company's team of unmatched talent and recent studio expansions across the globe.

"We believe that it takes exceptional people to make exceptional products, and we've seen this in action," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. "Our unique culture and ability to attract and retain some of the brightest minds in the business have allowed us to innovate and expand into new product segments and new markets. Whether it's the continued depth of content for the core and premium markets, the extension of successful game themes and table progressives, the introduction of more feature sets and bet varieties, or further diversification in cabinet families and card shufflers, it will be very apparent at G2E that we've leveled up our offerings across the board. We are excited to welcome our customers, investors, and other key stakeholders to the show to see how far we've come as a company and show off our team's hard work."

In addition, AGS' Table Products division will take it to the next level with the display of top-performing products from the expansion of its award-winning progressives to the launch of its single-deck Pax S® shuffler, and the strategic acquisition of Lucky Lucky®, a blackjack side bet, in early 2022.

AGSi, the Company's Interactive division, plans to further leverage AGS' extensive slot content portfolio, consisting of a variety of proven land-based slot titles, to further cement the Company's position as a leading provider of slot content to regulated real-money gaming operators across the globe.

AGS' product highlights at G2E underscore the transformation the Company has undergone over the past few years as a result of its steadfast investments in R&D, and include:

The debut of a new EGM cabinet: Spectra UR43™ features a 43" UltraHD 4K portrait monitor, game-controlled eclipse lighting, and V-Sync technology for seamless video linking capabilities when machines are banked together. Spectra is expected to debut with the deepest content pipeline of any new AGS cabinet launch, including new concepts and extensions of AGS' player-favorites, supporting both Class II and Class III end markets.

Entrance into the high denomination product segment: AGS' four high-denomination, three-reel video games, Mega Diamond™, Gold Inferno®, Platinum 8x8x8x™, and 8x Crystal Bells™ , are blazing across casino floors. The new titles allow AGS to offer additional bet varieties and appeal to a wide range of players.

A dynamic game library supporting multiple markets: Fifty slot machines and 37 titles fill the booth to showcase the breadth and depth of AGS' game portfolio, which supports the Class II, Class III, Historical Horse Racing ("HHR"), LatAm, and online markets.

Industry-leading table products: AGS' award-winning table progressive, Bonus Spin Xtreme™, continues to evolve by offering a new trigger for craps and an additional Mystery Spin bonus feature, furthering its ability to engage players and link to multiple game types on a floor.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Global Gaming Expo

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is the world's premier gathering of commercial and tribal gaming professionals. For 20 years, G2E has convened the global gaming industry to discover cutting-edge technology, connect with peers and industry experts, and access expert education. Learn more at www.globalgamingexpo.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis, Director of Marketing & Communications

Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

©2022 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

AGS will (PRNewswire)

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGS