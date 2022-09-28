Choozle Elevates Chief Client Officer to Chief Executive Officer

Data-focused digital media veteran to supercharge next phase of growth as consultative partner to brands and agencies

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , an omnichannel digital advertising platform and consultative partner to agencies and brands, announced that Adam Woods has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Woods will be responsible for extending the company's growth as it evolves beyond a self-service platform to help brands and agencies execute omnichannel campaigns – across programmatic, search and social – as a service-based ally to its clients.

Woods brings more than two decades of experience developing highly scalable technologies that drive business value through deep understanding and analysis of customer needs. He has been ingrained in Choozle's leadership team for two years, serving as the company's Chief Technology Officer, and most recently, Chief Client Officer, helping to continue Choozle's strong growth. Prior to joining Choozle, Woods was Chief Technology Officer at Wunderman Thompson Data. In this role, he helped develop a global data company that brings a privacy-first consultative approach to programmatic advertising strategies and empowers marketing leaders at Fortune 500 brands to achieve the true value of their first-party data.

"I've enjoyed working with the Choozle team over the past two years to achieve our goal of powering programmatic advertising for every brand, and am excited to continue to drive that mission forward," Woods said. "Businesses need to solve for universal challenges regarding how to effectively engage customers, particularly within the guardrails of the new privacy landscape. Choozle will continue to provide affordable, approachable yet sophisticated technology and guidance to enable success in such a fast-evolving space."

Choozle's Founder and former CEO, Andrew Fischer, resigned in May of this year; he will continue to hold his position as a board member.

"Choozle is in a great position for growth with Adam at the helm," said Fischer. "He's been a highly valued asset to the company and embodies our mission by ensuring agencies and brands have the knowledge and tools needed to execute successful campaigns. I'm excited to see what comes next for such a driven and talented organization of people."

About Choozle:

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform and consultative partner that helps advertisers navigate the complexities of the digital media landscape. Choozle provides a digital advertising software platform that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns for an omnichannel world – all from a single, intuitive interface. Choozle combines the sophistication of multiple digital advertising tools, a demand-side platform, data management platform, and smart tag management into a single platform with human media optimization expertise to engage audiences no matter where they are. Designed for advertising agencies and marketing departments, Choozle has democratized the adtech ecosystem with its intuitive, elegant, and affordable solution. choozle.com

