Elevāt Machine Connect Earns Digital Technology of the Year Award

Advanced machine telematics IoT platform, Elevāt Machine Connect,

receives top honors during 2022 Diesel Progress Summit.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, the industry leader in off-highway OEM solutions, announced today that Machine Connect, the company's industry-leading industrial IoT solution, has been named the Digital Technology of the Year by the 2022 Diesel Progress Summit panel of judges. The awards program celebrates excellence and achievement in the field of engine and powertrain technology.

"Since our founding, Elevāt has been dedicated to developing the most advanced IoT and telematics solution for manufacturers, fleet operators, equipment dealers, and end users with a focus on maximizing profits and lowering operating expenses while increasing uptime, utilization, and production from every machine," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder, Elevāt.

"Elevāt was developed from within the off-highway and equipment manufacturing industry. Our team brings a keen understanding of the needs, challenges, and opportunities available to the entire supply chain. We thank Diesel Progress and the distinguished judges panel for this important recognition," continues Livesay.

The Elevāt Machine Connect IIoT platform delivers enhanced customer value by giving access to aggregate data across every field-deployed machine for big picture benefits manufacturers and fleet operators can't get anywhere else. Elevāt Machine Connect makes advanced innovation easier with broad visibility across every machine that is delivered for insights that increase innovation velocity.

The award was announced during the Diesel Progress Summit held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois. Award finalists were selected by an independent judging panel was comprised of industry leaders with more than a century of collective experience in the industry.

This year's 2022 Diesel Progress Summit independent judges panel included John Duncan, who spent more than 40 years in the mobile and industrial components world, Bob Apple, an independent consultant who also has more than 40 years of experience in the off-highway industrial, marine, powertrain and automotive industries, Greg Moreland, who in his 40-year career held roles in sales, marketing, product and general management for a range of suppliers, and Clint Schroer, who spent nearly a decade at Cummins in strategic and marketing roles, later held positions at a digital software and services, and now serves as a digital strategy consultant with Slalom Consulting.

The Machine Connect solution provides fast cloud access to machines regardless of where in the world they are used. It is a turnkey application suite the helps off-highway machine manufacturers, distributors, and operators understand how the machines are being used in the field, predict replacement part requirements, perform remote updates, and automate processes.

Elevāt continues to partner with industry leaders to expand their portfolio of digital solutions for customers. Learn more about the Elevāt's Mobile IoT Solutions at https://www.elevat-iot.com/.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt is an Industrial IoT company focused on connecting the industrial world. Elevāt specializes in connecting fleets of machines, and enabling the flow of data between operators, distributors, OEMs. Elevāt enables your business ecosystem to compete more effectively in the rapidly evolving global market

