Katten Brings on New CFO Renée Lercher

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today its new Chief Financial Officer Renée Lercher, who served for several years as CFO at another AmLaw100 firm and most recently was CFO and corporate treasurer at a premier risk management, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm.

"We could not be more pleased that Renée has brought her considerable skills and experience to Katten along with her forward-thinking, collegial way of working," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "She has had a great career, guiding law firms and others to implement business process improvements and accomplish other strategic planning aimed at delivering top-of-class services to clients and increased efficiencies and profitability for firms. We are very glad to have her join our firm."

Lercher has broad knowledge of pension plans, compliance, billing and collections and finance operations. She has led improvements in financial reporting and financial systems, including selection and implementation of new systems. Also among her previous experience is the five years she served as Director of Finance for the Americas Region at a top London-based law firm.

As CFO, Lercher, who started this week in Katten's New York office, guides all aspects of the firm's financial operations including, among other responsibilities, partnership accounting matters, profit and loss management, and compliance with accounting regulations.

Lercher's hiring as CFO comes a few months after Katten named a new Chief Operating Officer, David L. Furey. Before becoming COO, Furey served as Katten's Chief Information Officer, a role he also played at two other AmLaw 100 law firms.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

