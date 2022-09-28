Omnicom Named World's Most Effective Agency Holding Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. ( NYSE: OMC) has been recognized as the most effective marketing communications company in the world in the 2021 Global Effie Effectiveness Index. The Effie Awards are one of the industry's most prestigious honors celebrating "ideas that work" in the industry.

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group) (PRNewswire)

Four Omnicom agency networks – BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, OMD and TBWA\Worldwide – placed in the top six of the Most Effective Agency Network category. At the local level, DDB Colombia, Sancho BBDO and Colenso BBDO ranked in the top ten of the Most Effective Agency Offices in the world.

These notable rankings demonstrate Omnicom's standout talent among the 4,500 global finalists involved.

"This is an incredible honor to be recognized by the Effies, especially during a very difficult period where our people had to contend with a global pandemic among other geopolitical challenges," commented John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "I'm so proud of all of our winners and want to congratulate them. Our ranking is a reflection of our people's dedication to upholding the most effective and creative work in the industry."

"The 2021 Effie Index reflects work achieved during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. The brands and agencies included in these rankings have shown a relentless commitment to marketing effectiveness, and represent the tenacity, agility and creativity across our global industry," said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. "Congratulations to all of the top ranked companies for continuing to deliver ideas that work and grow your businesses."

About Effie

Effie is a global 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organization recognizes the most effective brands, marketers and agencies globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.