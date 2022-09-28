STRATOS WEALTH ADVISORS WELCOMES INVESTMENT ADVISOR KENNETH J. GIMBEL WITH $400 MILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS

Chicago and Maine-based Veteran Chooses Stratos for its Vast Suite of Services Available to Affiliated Practices, Including Technology and Practice Management Support

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC (Stratos), a Stratos Wealth Holdings company, announced the successful recruitment of wealth management veteran Kenneth J. Gimbel, who has more than $400 million in assets under management (AUM). Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $2.2 billion in advisory assets and over 20 million in third-party managed assets as of June 30, 2022.

Gimbel joins Stratos from CIBC Private Wealth Management in Chicago where he was a managing director and senior relationship manager. He has more than 50 years of wealth management experience and specializes in developing specifically tailored asset management programs for large and complex trusts and investment relationships.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ken to Stratos," said Robert Samson, Stratos Managing Director in Chicago. "Ken has had an extraordinary career spanning over half a century — serving retail and institutional clients — and we are so pleased he has chosen to affiliate with us."

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos, added, "We're excited that Ken chose to join our firm as he continues to provide expert guidance to his clients. We look forward to supporting his continued success and growth."

Gimbel was previously a partner at Geneva Investment Management before it became part of CIBC in 2017. He also spent 15 years in Harris Bank's Wealth Group where he worked with ultra-high-net-worth (UNHW) clients. Before Harris Bank, Gimbel was director of pension fund investments for automotive supplier BorgWarner Inc.

He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado and his MBA from Northwestern University.

Gimbel said, "After spending decades in this industry, I knew exactly what I needed to better serve my clients and after considering my options, Stratos proved to be the obvious choice. I look forward to working with Jeff, Rob and the entire team at Stratos as I continue to provide the level of care and service my clients expect, and now with the support of Stratos' services."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country. The Stratos family of companies collectively oversees $21 billion in AUM/AUA as of June 30, 2022.

