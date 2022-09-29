Edifier Announce The S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker

Featuring Wi-Fi functionality to support Hi-Res streaming with TIDAL Connect and Apple Airplay 2

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative audio-technology brand Edifier, have launched their new wireless bookshelf speaker - the S1000W. This is another fine addition to the brand's already impressive collection of premium and affordable audio technology models. Edifier's unrelenting vision of combining an unwavering passion for pristine audio quality and affordability is on show for all to see with the S1000W. Gorgeously designed and expertly crafted, the S1000W comes with an array of truly outstanding features that make it superb value for money. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, Hi-Res audio support, multiple outputs and connectivity to services such as Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, or Spotify, group this speaker into a multi-room music system. Enjoy synchronized music playback whilst wandering throughout your home. TIDAL Connect is also supported so you can enjoy the best quality listening of lossless music.

Place these speakers on a bookshelf, your desk or just about anywhere in your home. The front facing drivers are positioned for optimum performance. The S1000W can deliver 120 watts in a simplistic yet stylish output - giving you a sophisticated, high performing way for you to enjoy watching movies on your TV or music on your vinyl.

The Edifier S1000W has multiple in-puts and connectivity to numerous services including Amazon Alexa. The speaker has connectivity to WiFi, Bluetooth, OPT, COX, AUX. Operation is simple with a full control panel and remote control making these features easily accessible for users.

The speaker is also microphone free allowing for optimum enjoyment and privacy within your own home.

Edifier utilizes Texas Instruments DSP professional audio processing chip for precise control of frequency division point, thus allowing the speaker to create finer tuned sound detail with accuracy and clarity. With Hi-resolution technology, you can enjoy your music with the finest sound performance with an audio signal sample rate at 24bit/192kHz. Made with an aluminium bass unit which gives good lows and mids. This driver delivers a clear precise sound, produces powerful room-shaking bass from action packed movies to rocking, pulsating music!

The Edifier S1000W features dome tweeters have been specifically crafted with the purpose of creating a smoother response rate with stunning dispersion and all-round superior sensitivity than regular plastic tweeters. The S1000W has been designed at an angle to for a bigger sound with deeper and richer lows. This sturdy design helps reduce resonance creating a high performing audio experience with majestic specs making it a perfect speaker for value.

Price & Availability:

Available for $449.99 on Amazon and Edifier Online.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

