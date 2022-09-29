InventHelp Inventors Develop Stabilizing Accessory for Stepladders (TLP-153)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and simple way to keep a ladder in a secure upright position while working at various elevated levels," said one of two inventors, from Powell, Wy., "so we invented STEP LADDER LEG PADS. Our design eliminates the need to place a brick or wood planks underneath one side of the ladder, which could shift during use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize all 4 legs of a step ladder on soft, unstable terrain. It also provides additional stability on hard surfaces. As a result, it helps to prevent the ladder from sinking or shifting during use, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

