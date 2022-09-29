Nachawati Promotes Benton to Partner and Henderson to Head of Litigation

Summary: Nachawati promotes Danae Benton to partner and Gibbs Henderson to head of the litigation/trial team.

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group (formerly Fears Nachawati) is pleased to announce the promotion of Danae N. Benton to partner and Gibbs C. Henderson to head of the litigation/trial team.

Benton and Henderson each bring unique expertise in the mass tort and litigation/trial team departments and have proven their ability to attain strong results for Nachawati clients. Benton will join founding partner Majed Nachawati, as well as John Raggio, Darren McDowell, Ann Saucer, Amy Shahan, Steve Schulte, and Gibbs Henderson.

"Benton has shown excellent leadership, dedication, and passion for law," said Majed Nachawati, founder of the law firm. "I have no doubt she will strengthen our firm's ability to lead the industry in the mass tort department. Benton and Gibbs are both well-deserving of their new titles, and I am excited about their new roles."

Benton is an attorney who cares about her clients and works with them in their fight to hold large corporations accountable. As a partner, she will manage the mass tort department at Nachawati. She was named one of the Top Lawyers in Houston for 2015 by H Texas Magazine, Houston Trial Lawyers Association's Rising Star award in 2016, and a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star award in 2021 and 2022. She was also chosen as a "Top 40 Under 40" litigator by the National Trial Lawyers in 2019.

Gibbs has a wide range of experience representing individuals injured by dangerous products and negligent corporate practices. He will now serve as the head of the litigation/trial department, focusing on litigating and trying individual cases. Gibbs served as co-lead counsel for the Plaintiffs' Liaison Committee of the Zimmer Durom Cup MDL in the District Court of New Jersey; this culminated in him winning jury verdicts that were among the Top 50 in California in 2015 and Top 20 in California in 2019. His peers have since recognized him for inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list in 2021 and 2022 and Texas Super Lawyers: Rising Stars lists in 2008, 2010, 2016, and 2017. He was also chosen as a "Top 40 Under 40" litigator by the National Trial Lawyers in 2017.

Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group represents individuals and businesses in cases involving mass torts, personal injury, environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, and products liability. For more information, visit www.fnlawfrm.com .

