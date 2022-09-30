16th Annual Invest in Others Awards Honor Financial Advisors for Philanthropy

Awards Presented in Person at Gala in Boston on September 29

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") presented five awards to financial advisors committed to giving back to their communities during its 16th annual Invest in Others Awards Gala in Boston on Sept. 29, 2022.

The Invest in Others (IiO) Awards program, which includes five categories, honors financial advisors for taking a leadership role within nonprofits in their communities. This year, the award ceremony returned to its in-person format in Boston following two virtual ceremonies in 2020 and 2021. Top sponsors included Private Advisor Group, Advisor Group, Apollo, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers.

For four of the five winners, Invest in Others donated $50,000 to each honoree's designated charity. IiO donated $75,000 to the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, ten finalists received donations of $25,000 to each of their charities, and honorable mentions received a donation of $1,750 each. In total, Invest in Others awarded over $650,000 through this program in 2022.

By award category, the winners are:

Catalyst Award: Alana Scott of Lattig Scott Wealth Management in Modesto, Calif. , for her work with the Women's Education and Leadership League.



Community Service Award: Dave Weeks of Weeks Financial Group in Naperville, Ill. , for his work with Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc.



Emerging Impact Award: Aron Weingard of Weingard Wealth Management of Raymond James in New York, N.Y. , for his work with Experience Camps for Grieving Children.



Volunteer of the Year Award: Susan Youngsman of LPL Financial in Lynnwood, Wash. , for her work with Summer Search Seattle.



Lifetime Achievement Award: Gail Perry-Mason of Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. , for her work with Detroit Impact, Inc. | Money Matters for Youth.

"Through their tireless efforts, the 2022 Invest in Others honorees are changing the lives of a range of people in need nationwide," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of Invest in Others. "After two years apart, we were grateful to be able to come together in person once again to recognize and celebrate the incredible philanthropy of this year's honorees and the financial industry. We salute these extraordinary professionals who serve as examples for us all."

To learn more about the honorees, visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

Grants and awards from Invest in Others enable financial professionals to support nonprofits within their communities. Our support creates a ripple effect—building community, raising awareness for important causes, helping generate additional donor support, and lending visibility and legitimacy to both the nonprofits and the financial professionals that are making a difference.

Since 2006, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 500 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $5 million to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

