ACEE Awarded Council of the Year Award

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) has been awarded the State Council of the Year at the 61st Annual Financial Literacy and Economic Education Conference held in Chantilly, VA on September 29th. This award recognizes one state Council for their significant accomplishments, demonstrated best practices and outstanding service in the state.

ACEE Council of the Year.

"The Arizona Council on Economic Education has exemplified the state and CEE mission and goals by raising awareness through advocating for economics and personal finance, providing a strong and sustainable organizational structure, demonstrating innovative ways in reaching teachers and through its commitment to providing the best and most effective economic and financial education to students, teachers and the community at large." – Nan Morrison, CEE President

ACEE President and CEO, Elena Zee remarked "All of you, ACEE supporters, partners, teachers, and volunteers make us stronger. We work hard every day to exceed your expectations to serve the students, Arizona's future."

This reward is a reflection of the amazing students, teachers, staff, board members, and supporters of ACEE in Arizona. We are proud of the work we have accomplished and look forward to continuing to reach and teach every Arizona student to become financially and economically responsible in work and life.

ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. www.azecon.org

