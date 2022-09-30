Borr Drilling Limited: 2022 AGM Results Notification

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than seven. That the vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit. To re-elect Tor Olav Trøim as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Alexandra Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Neil J. Glass as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Mi Hong Yoon as a Director of the Company. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$1,200,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 30, 2022

Contact:

Magnus Vaaler, Chief Financial Officer

+44 1224 289200

mvaaler@borrdrilling.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited