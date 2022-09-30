Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Yatsen American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 19, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ysg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors into believing that Yatsen's two largest and historically most significant brands, Perfect Diary and Little Ondine, were thriving, thereby driving Yatsen's "healthy" top-line growth at the time of its IPO and quarter after quarter thereafter. In truth, however, cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO and continued to decline throughout 2021.

If you suffered a loss in Yatsen, you have until November 22, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

