New RollWorks Survey Confirms Marketers Rely on Account-Based Marketing to Drive Pipeline and Revenue Goals

Intent, advertising, and other forms of ABM engagement comprise nearly 90% of priorities for B2B marketers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced the results of a six-month survey designed to gauge ongoing B2B marketer priorities and challenges. The new study reveals that marketers overwhelmingly rely on ABM to increase ROI and achieve pipeline and revenue goals.

"Marketers are accepting that ABM is an efficient, effective marketing strategy that focuses on engaging the right accounts at the right time, through a variety of marketing channels. The success of the market isn't determined by the few who agree on one definition, but rather a focus on ABM's very clear value of helping to create the most efficient sales strategy that drives growth at scale," said Darragh Fitzpatrick, CRO of RollWorks.

Critical Role of ABM in Key Initiatives + Challenges

B2B marketers indicated a growing dependency on ABM to help support key initiatives . Survey respondents overwhelmingly said that they are turning to ABM to help increase ROI and achieve pipeline and revenue goals (72%), followed by supporting faster sales cycles (53%), as well as faster growth and bridging the communications gap between marketing and sales (48% respectively).

And yet, nearly half of those polled said providing customized and relevant ad experiences to the right people on the sites they spend time on (44%), reaching the right targets on the sites they spend time on (43%), and scaling ABM programs (42%) have been the top challenges when implementing their ABM strategy.

Hyper Focus on Understanding Intent from In-Market Accounts

Many B2B organizations are realizing that ABM means efficiency and precision can coexist. Survey respondents indicated that their top two priorities are intent , or understanding what accounts are in-market to buy a solution like theirs, even if they haven't heard of the solution (48%), and ads and other forms of ABM engagement (40%).

Doubling Down on Digital and Webinars

Throughout the past six months of the survey, respondents have said that they are increasingly investing in digital advertising and webinars, with nearly 80% of respondents doubling down on digital advertising and 43% investing in webinars. Interestingly, only 18% (25% fewer than webinars) said they are investing in virtual events.

Respondents have increasingly adopted HubSpot over the past six months, with two-thirds of respondents indicating HubSpot is their primary CRM. RollWorks' integration with HubSpot provides marketers with easy-to-use, end-to-end solutions to drive their account-based strategies by enabling teams of all sizes to identify high-fit, high-intent accounts and buyers, reach them efficiently, and measure impact. The integration, which has given the majority of go-to-market teams consolidated account-level visibility , is a powerful illustration of ABM and CRM working together to deliver deep insights for revenue teams of all sizes.

The survey, conducted March through September 2022, consulted approximately 200 B2B marketing and sales professionals.

