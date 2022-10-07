InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Breast Cancer Patients (NAM-114)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more comfortable and encouraging accessory to store and conceal tubes and drainage bulbs for post-operative mastectomy patients," said an inventor, from Groveland, Fla., "so I invented BREAST CANCER PATIENT APRONS. My design would offer an improved alternative to conventional storage methods for drainage bulbs which are cumbersome and unattractive."

The invention provides a comfortable way to store post-mastectomy drainage bulbs. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold tubes or pin them to clothing. It also offers encouragement for breast cancer patients and it enables the user to store a smartphone or other frequently used items. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for medical facilities and women who have undergone a mastectomy. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

