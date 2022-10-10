Roger Gros, Publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine, "Congratulations to Quick Custom Intelligence for winning a GGB Gaming & Technology Awards 2023 for Best Interactive Product."

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Business and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Platform has been awarded a GGB Gaming & Technology Awards 2023 for Best Interactive Product. The GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are the only North American awards program that recognizes excellence in innovation and practical application in all gaming disciplines.

"Every year, we are impressed with the quality of the nominations for the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards," says Roger Gros, publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine. "This year was no different. And the QCI platform stands out as something that can immediately benefit any gaming operator so it's an honor well earned."

CTO of QCI, Andrew Cardno, stated "We thank the GGB and their esteemed judges for this wonderful recognition. QCI Loyalty is a game changing technology that takes a completely innovative approach to making your entire resort interactive and engaging. Our first deployments are underway and we look forward to enabling our customers to transform to an engaging resort-centric, interactive environment."

ABOUT GGB

Global Gaming Business magazine, a division of Casino Connection International, is the leading monthly gaming trade publication focusing on the international casino industry. Distributed to 14,000 of the industry's most important executives around the world, as well as public officials, regulators, attorneys and Native American governments, GGB magazine is the casino industry's complete source for business information.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

