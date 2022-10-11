Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Enhances Its First Social Responsibility Pillar Focused on Advancing Human Health by Empowering NEXT for AUTISM's Development of Mission-Critical Support Services for Autistic Individuals and Their Families

PASADENA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, is deeply committed to making a distinctive impact through its eight social responsibility pillars to address some of today's most urgent and widespread societal challenges, including (1) disease and other threats to human health and well-being, (2) hunger and food insecurity, (3) opioid addiction, (4) deficiencies in support services for the military and their families, (5) disparities in educational and character-building opportunities, (6) homelessness, (7) the loss of our nation's historical memory and (8) the rapidly growing mental health and suicide crisis. Through its first core pillar, Alexandria aims to accelerate groundbreaking medical innovation to advance vitally needed therapies for the over 10,000 diseases known to humankind, of which less than 10% are addressable with current therapies, and countless medical disorders, including autism. In 2021, 1 in 44 children in the United States were identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), an increase of 241% from baseline estimates established in 2000 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With more than 5.4 million adults already living with ASD in the United States today, this number will continue to grow exponentially in the coming years. Alexandria has been forging deep and strategically supportive partnerships with highly impactful organizations, like NEXT for AUTISM, that are researching and developing innovative support services for people with ASD. The non-profit NEXT for AUTISM creates and supports cutting-edge educational, clinical and vocational programs that help realize the maximum potential of children with autism through each stage of life and ensure they and their families are successfully integrated into their communities through adulthood.

"It is an honor and privilege to work with partners like Joel and Alexandria, whose incredible support, generosity and strategic thinking have been instrumental in helping NEXT for AUTISM fulfill our mission," said Laura Slatkin, co-founder and board chair of NEXT for AUTISM. "As the mother of an autistic son, I have witnessed the challenges children and adults with ASD face and the lack of resources and support available to them. We launched NEXT for AUTISM to fill that gap and invest in the future of autistic people. We are grateful for our collaborative and long-term partnership with Alexandria, whose contributions have and will continue to have a significant positive impact on the lives of thousands of autistic individuals and their families."

NEXT for AUTISM (formerly New York Collaborates for Autism) was founded in 2003 by fragrance entrepreneur Laura Slatkin and former law partner Ilene Lainer, who each have a son on the autism spectrum. Unlike most autism organizations that engage in advocacy or fund scientific research, NEXT for AUTISM addresses the immediate and future needs of people with autism and their families. The non-profit has worked with organizations to improve access to effective support services that promote a high-quality life for autistic individuals focused on four key areas: home, work, social life, and health and well-being. It also established a 15-member advisory board comprising autistic and neurotypical professionals in 2021, which weighs in on relevant topics directly affecting autistic adults and provides insight into opportunities for the improvement and growth of the non-profit's programs. In 2023, NEXT for AUTISM will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since its founding, it has raised over $54 million and supported programming in over 36 states and U.S. territories. The non-profit continues its work to expand systemwide capacity for people with autism, including by coordinating services across agencies and disciplines, sharing expertise and developing technology, such as platforms and analytics dashboards, to measure the progress of an autistic individual's mental health, ability to make choices and overall well-being.

"Alexandria is immensely proud to partner with NEXT for AUTISM and help advance its mission to provide vital services and develop innovative programs to support autistic people and their families," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "The staggering number of autistic children and adults in the U.S. underscores the importance of organizations working to support people with ASD while also preparing them to live healthy, productive lives. We are humbled to work alongside impactful organizations like NEXT for AUTISM and play an impactful role in helping transform the national landscape of services for people with autism."

To educate and inspire its mission-driven team, Alexandria will welcome Laura Slatkin today as part of the company's Lyceum series. During the virtual employee event, Ms. Slatkin will share insights from her experience raising a child with autism, the vital work that NEXT for AUTISM is doing, and what the future of autism holds.

For more details on how to join Alexandria in support of NEXT for AUTISM, visit nextforautism.org/get-involved.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500®, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $33.7 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.1 million SF as of June 30, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.9 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 17.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of Alexandria's strategic partnerships on the advancement of medical innovation with respect to autism and other disorders and diseases, the growth of ASD in the United States, and NEXT for AUTISM's planned development of technology to measure analytics and progress with respect to ASD. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Courtney Mulligan, Assistant Vice President – Strategic Projects & Corporate Social Responsibility, (646) 939-7471, cmulligan@are.com

View original content:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.