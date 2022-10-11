BERTOLLI® D'ITALIA LAUNCHES TWO NEW SAUCES THAT BRING THE FLAVORS OF ITALY TO YOUR HOME KITCHEN

BERTOLLI® D'ITALIA LAUNCHES TWO NEW SAUCES THAT BRING THE FLAVORS OF ITALY TO YOUR HOME KITCHEN

Authentic and delicious sauces made in Italy – including two NEW white sauces –

take home chefs on a culinary journey

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped in 150 years of authentic Italian culinary tradition and technique, the Bertolli® d'Italia brand of sauces has been expanded with two new delicious white-sauce varieties – Cacio e Pepe and Alfredo with White Wine. Bertolli d'Italia – which translates to "Bertolli of Italy" – is a line of red and white sauces, made in Italy, that elevate the at-home culinary experience and bring the flavors of Italy right to your home kitchen. All six sauce varieties are now available at select grocery and mass retailers nationwide.

(PRNewswire)

Launched in 2021 during the pandemic when people were cooking at home more than ever and looking for ways to elevate their meals with premium, yet approachable, grocery items, the Bertolli d'Italia sauce line meets this growing consumer need at an accessible price point. Using tomatoes vine-ripened under the Italian sun, finely aged Italian cheeses, fresh cream and Mediterranean olive oil, Bertolli d'Italia sauces help home chefs create classic Italian staples through a bounty of premium ingredients.

The new Cacio e Pepe (meaning "cheese and pepper") sauce is an Italian classic made with fresh cream, Pecorino Romano cheese PDO and black pepper (PDO or Protected Designation of Origin is used to designate cheeses from certain regions in Italy.) Alfredo with White Wine sauce is made with fresh cream and Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. In addition to these two new sauces, the Bertolli d'Italia line also includes four other mouth-watering sauces: Marinara, Creamy Rosa, Alfredo and Four Cheese Alfredo.

"Bertolli d'Italia sauce truly takes consumers on a culinary journey through the authentic and delicious dishes they can create right at home. The red and white sauces complement a range of recipes from classic Italian staples to contemporary dishes, allowing chefs of all levels to create simple, yet elevated meals," said Megan Frank, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mizkan America, Inc., maker of Bertolli sauces. "We're especially pleased to deliver one of the first national launches of the Cacio e Pepe sauce variety to the retail channel – a sauce that is currently exploding on the U.S. restaurant scene."

To inspire home chefs across America, Bertolli d'Italia worked with Chef Andrea Belfiore, Head Chef and Co-founder of NYC-based Evento!, to develop a recipe that highlights the unique flavor profile of Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe sauce. Utilizing toasted black peppercorns and topping with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, home chefs can now create this elevated, on-trend dish that embodies the authentic flavors of Italy at home.

"Cacio e Pepe is one of my favorite, classic, Italian comfort foods. I hope home chefs will enjoy this simple, authentic recipe. The flavors truly bring me back home," said Belfiore.

Bertolli d'Italia Sauces are available in 24.7-oz. and 16.9-oz. glass jars. Bertolli d'Italia red sauces retail for a suggested price of $3.99-$4.49 per 24.7-oz. glass jar and Bertolli d'Italia white sauces retail for a suggested price of $4.49-$5.19 per 16.9-oz. glass jar. The pricing of the sauces may vary slightly based on retailer and location. To find more delicious recipes made with Bertolli d'Italia Sauces, visit www.Bertolli.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Cavatelli with Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe Sauce

By Chef Andrea Belfiore

Recipe for 4 servings | 5 min. Prep time | 10 min. Cook time

Ingredients:

1 box of dry Cavatelli pasta

1 (16.9 oz) jar of Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe Sauce

1 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano, or to taste

Fresh ground black peppercorn, to taste

Directions:

Step 1: Bring a large pot of cold water to boil. Salt the water to make it taste like the sea.

Step 2: Cook the dry pasta following the instructions on the box to make it al dente.

Step 3: While the pasta is cooking, warm up the Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe Sauce in a large saucepan on low heat for about 3-5 minutes. Add a couple of tablespoons of pasta water.

Step 4: After straining the pasta, transfer the cooked pasta to the saucepan.

Step 5: Stir and toss the pasta for approximately 30 seconds on medium heat to integrate it with the sauce. Add more pasta water as needed to give the pasta a creamier texture.

Step 6: Plate it and add freshly ground black pepper and finely grated pecorino romano to taste. Buon appetito!

Download recipe and images HERE

About the Bertolli® Brand



Founded in the small Tuscan town of Lucca, Italy, the Bertolli name has been at the heart of Italian cooking and eating for more than 150 years with the world's favorite premium pasta sauces. At the heart of the Bertolli brand is a commitment to quality, dedication to leveraging the natural goodness of ingredients and a tradition of providing outstanding and flavorful food. For more information, plus delicious recipes and tips on bringing the Bertolli brand experience home, visit www.Bertolli.com. You can find the latest news at https://www.facebook.com/Bertolli and on Twitter @Bertolli, Instagram @Bertolli_US, and Pinterest.com/Bertolli.

About Mizkan America, Inc.



Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 215 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan®, Four Monks® and Barengo®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group



The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 215 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid-condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

Contact:

Grace Hong, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

grace.hong@hkstrategies.com

213-631-5486

Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe (PRNewswire)

Cacio e Pepe with Bertolli d'Italia Cacio e Pepe Sauce (PRNewswire)

Bertolli d'Italia Alfredo with White Wine (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bertolli