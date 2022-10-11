Spreedly Expands Support Offerings as Adoption of Payments Orchestration Grows

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly announced today that it has expanded the organization's support offerings for customers. The organization has now established a global support infrastructure which includes resources deployed across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, as well as offering customers 24x7x365 global support.

This expansion of Spreedly's operations will help the company provide the right support at the right time through the right channels. In addition to the expanded coverage, all Spreedly customers continue to have access to expert Support professionals, Spreedly's robust documentation, knowledge base, and help center. Additionally, the organization has released new support tiers which offer customers access to a higher, more personal touch support experience, including options to add guaranteed response times to meet immediate payments demands.

"Our team is here to protect our customers' investment in the Spreedly Payments Orchestration platform. We work with customers to proactively overcome challenges, resolve issues, and make it faster and easier to get answers to questions," commented Daniel Scagnelli, Vice President, Services and Success with Spreedly. "We use our deep relationships with the world's leading payment services, wealth of payment data from the over $40 billion in GMV crossing our platform, and deep market insights to recommend the best payment strategies for our customers."

