Bluey Balloon to Debut at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Star of the Emmy®-winning animated series from Australia to join the iconic holiday Parade for the first time

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BBC Studios and Macy's, announced that Bluey, the star of the hit series Bluey will soar above the streets of New York City as a new giant character balloon in the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

The Emmy®-winning series, streaming on Disney+ and airing on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, is beloved by kids and parents alike. The Bluey balloon will make its debut with 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers nationwide on Thursday, November 24, in the world-famous Parade.

"As one of the most popular characters in children's entertainment today, we could not be more excited to welcome Bluey, all the way from Australia, to the 96th Macy's Parade line-up," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Millions of families will be thrilled to see Bluey celebrate her first New York Thanksgiving as she soars above the streets of Manhattan on Parade Day."

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy®-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Season three of the global hit series is now streaming on Disney+ and will air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel beginning Monday, November 7, with more new episodes on the way.

"Being part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a true highlight for Bluey," said Rebecca Glashow, Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution, BBC Studios. "This iconic event has long been an important part of the holiday season for kids and families across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited that Bluey will be there to join this year's celebration in New York City."

The Bluey balloon was created by Macy's Parade Studio's team of artists and measures 51-feet long, 37-feet wide and 52-feet tall. Approximately 50 gallons of blue paint was hand painted by the team to bring Bluey to larger-than-life form.

Set in Brisbane, Australia, Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable, inexhaustible blue heeler puppy, who lives with her dad, mum and little sister, Bingo. The series celebrates the joyful simplicity found in family life and showcases how children learn and grow through play.

This November will be a big month for the Heeler family in New York City. Bluey's first live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, will debut November 19 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and then tours cities all across the U.S. The stage show is a new theatrical adaption of the series featuring brilliantly created puppets, an original story by Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush. See blueylive.com for more information and tickets.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 9 a.m.- noon; in all time zones. Fans can join the conversation on social media using #BlueyBalloon and #MacysParade.

About BBC Studios Kids & Family

BBC Studios Kids & Family is an integral part of the BBC Studios content powerhouse – a global company with bold British creativity at its heart. Formed in 2022 with the move of BBC Children's In-house Production into BBC Studios Productions, it combines in one team the exceptional talent and expertise of BBC Children's In-House Production alongside the global insight, content sourcing, investment, customer and brand experience within BBC Studios, to seamlessly take content from conception, development and production to investment, franchise management and distribution.

BBC Studios Kids & Family identifies, secures and nurtures great projects and turns them into global and local hits suitable for CBeebies branded services and other major broadcast platforms and markets. With specialist knowledge of what makes young audiences tick, BBC Studios Kids & Family understands the market opportunity and provides the conditions that allow ideas to develop and flourish.

The division's multi-genre portfolio includes some of the most exciting and successful franchises in the world, with BAFTA and International Emmy winning craft and storytelling, including Blue Peter, Bluey, Get Even, Hey Duggee, JoJo & Gran Gran, My Mum Tracy Beaker, Sarah & Duck and Something Special. Its productions air on BBC Children's in the UK, on the multi-territory CBeebies and BBC Kids branded services and on leading content platforms around the world.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo is a multi-Emmy® and Logie award-winning Australian studio that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally, and loved by audiences everywhere.

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For more than 95 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

