EPSI Recognized by Highwire with Highest Safety Award

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based company, Highwire, which specializes in empowering its clients to make better risk management decisions, has recognized Electric Power Systems International Inc. with its Platinum Safety Award. This honorary annual award is presented to companies who register a safety score of 95% or greater in the Safety Assessment Program as administered by Highwire.

"Platinum status is not easily achieved. Electric Power Systems Int'l Inc. has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to implementing safety management systems resulting in exceptionally low incident rates," states Garrett Burke, CEO of Highwire.

"We are honored to be recognized and receive the 2022 Platinum Safety Award presented to us by Highwire. Our commitment to safety and safety management is unwavering, and we look forward to demonstrating the same devotion and performance for years to come," George Bratkiv, Senior Vice President of Testing, Electric Power Systems International Inc.

The comprehensive Safety Assessment Program reviews a company's historic safety performance and current safety management systems. The platform normalizes data for vendor or contractor size and type of work performed. The program provides a thorough, objective, and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients can identify, monitor, and manage risk smarter. The results provide a strong indicator of how a vendor or contractor values the safety and a reliable predictor of future performance.

About EPS

EPS, now a proud member of the Voltyx family of companies, offers over 40 years of industry experience, service throughout the US, 24-hour customer service, and specialization in electrical acceptance and maintenance testing, commissioning, engineering and design, cyber security, system troubleshooting, and maintenance of equipment up to 765kV for utility, industrial, data centers, renewables, commercial, and institutional facilities. 'We Empower Possible' through a commitment to providing a culture of safety and technical expertise. Their subsidiary Electric Power Systems International Inc (EPSII) is a full member of the International Electrical Testing Association (NETA.)

