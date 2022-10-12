Heritage Environmental Services Inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services, Inc., a leader in environmental and sustainability services, will be inducted into the 2022 Indiana Manufacturers Association's (IMA) Hall of Fame on October 19, 2022, in Indianapolis, at the Biltwell Event Center. Heritage Environmental Services was chosen from a select group of Indiana candidates for its the positive achievements and contributions to the industry, as well as an ongoing commitment to its employees and area community.

"As one of the largest environmental services companies, we're proud to employ over 1,400 people – many from within the state of Indiana where we are headquartered," said Ali Alavi, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and General Counsel for Heritage Environmental Services. "We support business and manufacturing communities in Indiana and across the country through our commitment to sustainability as we work to find innovative ways to transform our customers' wastestreams into valuable products."

"The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers," said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. "We congratulate Heritage Environmental Services for their outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana a manufacturing powerhouse."

As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana is the number-one wage payer and employer of Hoosiers. Additionally, manufacturing continues to be the number-one job creator in Indiana.

With over 50 years of experience, Heritage Environmental Services works to help customers manage their hazardous and non-hazardous waste management needs, from transportation, treatment, and disposal to training and emergency response. Heritage Environmental services is proud to provide sustainable methods for managing waste that support Indiana communities and help keep the environment safe and clean.

About Heritage Environmental Services

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,400 employees across North America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to onsite support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries. For over 50 years, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

About the Indiana Manufacturers Association

Formed in 1901, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country and the only trade association in Indiana that exclusively focuses on manufacturing. Manufacturing is the driving force of Indiana's economy, employing more people and contributing more to Indiana's gross domestic product than any other industry. The Indiana Manufacturers Association, representing more than 1,100 companies, is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana. The staff of the Indiana Manufacturers Association are recognized experts in areas including tax, environment, labor relations, human resources, energy, workforce development, and health care. To learn more about how membership can be a be a benefit for your company, visit www.indianamfg.com.

