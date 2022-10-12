KITCHENAID® UNVEILS NEWLY REDESIGNED BOWL-LIFT STAND MIXER, PROVING TO MAKERS THAT MORE IS MORE

Improved Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Features New 1/2 Speed for Folding and New Double Flex Edge Beater That Reduces the Need to Scrape the Bowl1

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid introduces the redesigned Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. The new model will make you rethink what a Stand Mixer can do — giving makers more possibilities to make the everyday extraordinary in the kitchen.

Designed for folding, the new 1/2 speed gently adds delicate ingredients, like blueberries and egg whites, into recipes without overbeating. Additionally, the new double-sided, flex edge beater increases contact with the bowl and reduces the need to stop and manually scrape stray ingredients clinging to the sides2.

"Our newly redesigned 7 Qt Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer will now have improved features, from more power to new ½ speed for folding, allowing makers to level up their everyday recipes." said Dan Valenti, Vice President & General Manager, KitchenAid Small Appliances. "From big batches of cookies to meal prepping for a week with over 2 lbs of shredded chicken3, we can't wait to see what you create with the Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer."

The KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is designed to combine form and function to take it all on. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or with lots of ingredients, this mixer makes it easy with its power and large capacity. It's versatile enough for nearly any task or recipe, whether you're stirring wet and dry ingredients together, kneading bread dough or whipping cream.

The redesigned 7 Qt Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com for MSRP $649.99.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1 Compared to our single flex edge beater.

2 Compared to our single flex edge beater.

3 Using the flat beater.

