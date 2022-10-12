proteanTecs Edge™ Applications Now Available on the Advantest ACS Solution Store

Collaboration brings deep data analytics to Advantest's semiconductor testers and empowers engineers with real-time insights to optimize yield and quality

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for electronics health and performance monitoring, today announced the addition of proteanTecs Edge™ applications to the Advantest ACS Solution Store. Deployed in the tester, the apps enable mutual customers to discover real-time insights around key metrics, including per-die silicon grading, latent defects, power trade-offs, and 2.5D/3D interconnects. Newly launched, the ACS Solution Store is an online portal to discover, purchase and deploy Advantest-certified solutions from ecosystem partners.

proteanTecs Edge™ applications are now available on the Advantest ACS Solution Store. (PRNewswire)

The four new apps—proteanTecs Edge Per-Die Silicon Grading, proteanTecs Edge Personalized Defect Detection, proteanTecs Edge Power Reduction and proteanTecs Edge 2.5D/3D Interconnect Monitoring—provide a detailed assessment of each die, aggregate measurements into understandable metrics and offer insights at both the product and sub-product levels. Available on the ACS Solution Store, the applications will bring deep data analytics to the production test environment.

"Semiconductor manufacturers cannot afford any delay in their data workflows and analytics; they need real-time insights to remain competitive and efficient," said Michael Chang, vice president and general manager of ACS at Advantest. "Using our ACS platform as the backbone, proteanTecs developed a set of applications to drive and foster innovation around deep data analytics at the edge. Our partnership and collaboration will afford engineers powerful insights within their test program, which leads to better decision making."

"Advantest has created a scalable infrastructure platform that advances and modernizes semiconductor testing," said Uzi Baruch, chief strategy officer at proteanTecs. "Together, we are giving engineers adaptive testing capabilities, which are a data-driven and proven path to improving semiconductor yield, quality, overall equipment effectiveness and time to market."

The proteanTecs Edge apps deploy personalized, machine-learning decision models in the tester via a container. Automated software distribution is enabled via the ACS Container Hub, which ensures an easy, secure and reliable deployment of the apps in the test fleets.

For more information on how proteanTecs and Advantest are "Elevating Production Testing with Deep Data Analytics and ACS at the Edge and Cloud," download this white paper.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. The company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip Agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE proteanTecs