Ally Financial Adds Detroit Pistons to Sponsorship Roster, Expands Partnership with Charlotte Hornets

Digital financial services company doubles down on its two hometowns while increasing its footprint in professional sports

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the 2022-2023 professional basketball season Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) officially announced today a new partnership with the Detroit Pistons and a renewed partnership with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ally recognizes the power of sports as a vehicle to unite communities and inspire change. With hometown corporate presence in the Motor City (Detroit) and the Queen City (Charlotte), Ally plans to leverage these partnerships to make a positive impact in the communities where its employees work and live while enhancing the overall fan experience.

"The Pistons and the Hornets both have a strong connection to our shared hometowns, and share our big heart for the community," said Andrea Brimmer, Ally's chief marketing and public relations officer. "Our work with the Hornets and Pistons will lead to engaging fan experiences that celebrate the people and organizations that Do It Right in our communities."

The partnership with the Detroit Pistons focuses on several community programs, including the "313 - In it for My City" game-day activations. This program encourages fans to dedicate at least 31.3 hours of their time and talent annually to the local community. The agreement also gives Ally entitlement rights to the She-13 Women's Empowerment Platform, celebrating women who are making an impact in the city of Detroit and throughout the NBA. Ally will also support the "Relentless Player of the Game" with donations to area non-profits at several games throughout the season.

The new relationship with the Pistons builds on Ally's existing support for Detroit sports. Ally has a multi-year partnership with Detroit City FC, supports the Special Olympics Unified Cup, and is title sponsor of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, an official event on the PGA TOUR Champions.

"The Pistons are thrilled to partner with Ally – at the heart of this partnership is a mutual dedication to the Detroit community," said Brenden Mallette, SVP of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement for the Detroit Pistons. "Ally recognizes the difference that sports can make in our communities - we look forward to celebrating all things Detroit and making a positive impact alongside them."

In collaboration with the Charlotte Hornets, Ally will continue to activate the Ally Community Corner, focusing on community organizations and local nonprofits that do important work in the Charlotte region. Additionally, Ally will support Rookie Rules, a five-part social media content series focusing on the team's first-year players.

Ally established a presence in Charlotte over 10 years ago and worked to quickly demonstrate its commitment to being a good corporate citizen in the Charlotte metro area and throughout the Carolinas through sports sponsorships and employee engagement initiatives in addition to being the founding and lead partner for Charlotte FC, Ally recently invested in the club's eMLS team, including the team's first-ever eMLS athlete, Khaled Ali as well as its inaugural Unified Team. Ally has long supported Hendrick Motorsports' Team 48, including NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, and various Charlotte premiere events, such as the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon and the Charlotte Turkey Trot.

"We're pleased to extend our partnership with Ally in one of its dual hometowns," said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. "Ally and the Hornets share many common values, including making an impact in the Charlotte community and assisting other great organizations that seek to do the same. We look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come."

Both the Pistons and the Hornets agreements also provide Ally with additional social, digital, and in-game branding elements.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures .

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com .

About Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,600 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte's Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA's Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city's original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization's esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

Contacts:

Ally

Ericka Houck

Ericka.houck@ally.com

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Grigg

Kgrigg@pistons.com

Charlotte Hornets

Josh Rosen

Jrosen@hornets.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ally Financial